Odell Beckham Jr. tells Canelo Alvarez to ‘kick Gennady Golovkin’s a**’ ahead of trilogy fight

As anticipation builds for the Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin trilogy fight on Saturday, NFL superstar Odell Beckham Jr. announced who he supports.

Beckham Jr. was taped calling Alvarez on FaceTime to give him a rousing speech on Friday.

“Let’s go ahead, let’s kick him in the ass,” Beckham said emphatically during the phone call.

WARNING – BAD LANGUAGE

Odell Beckham Jr. was recorded calling Canelo Alvarez on FaceTime prior to Saturday’s game

Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin will fight Saturday night in their trilogy fight in Las Vegas

Beckham Jr. further complimented Alvarez by saying, “Big fan of yours, you made me love boxing… Let’s go on, let’s kick him in the ass. Let’s show him one, two and the third is all yours.’

Alvarez appreciated the love of the wide receiver who said he would do what Beckham said, “for you, my friend.”

Although the two megastars have not yet met in person, they expressed a desire to do so during the conversation.

In the first match between Alvarez and Golovkin, the fight ended in a highly controversial draw that many spectators felt should have proclaimed Golovkin’s victory.

Alvarez then won the second game by majority decision when the two faced each other in a rematch.

Heading into Saturday’s trilogy fight, Alvarez is considered the favorite with some bookmakers who list his odds at -500.