Odell Beckham Jr ‘plans to be back playing in November and is in the final stages of rehab’

Odell Beckham Jr is reportedly a month away from his return to the football field.

According to a report on NFL.comBeckham looks to make a return in mid-November as he embarks on the final stages of Super Bowl LVI’s torn ACL.

The former Rams star has yet to sign for a team and while anyone could now strike a deal with the 29-year-old, the publication reports that a later signing is the most likely outcome at this point.

Odell Beckham Jr will reportedly return to the football field in November from his ACL injury

Beckham, pictured next to Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is without a team

He is reportedly undergoing non-contact work while recovering his sharpness for the current season.

It would be the second year in a row that Beckham has joined a team in November of the campaign.

Last year, he joined the Rams on November 11 and helped them to the Super Bowl before being injured in February’s 23-20 win against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Beckham’s friend Von Miller, the Buffalo Bills linebacker, appeared on Richard Sherman’s podcast this week, teasing that he knew where Beckham would eventually play.

Vin Miller teased earlier this week that he knows where Beckham will play

As I like to think, I think when it’s time to cut the block,” he said.

“I think when it comes time to end the case, we already know where he will be.

“In my eyes I think I know where he will be.”