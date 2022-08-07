Odell Beckham Jr. ‘has interest from old team Rams and the Packers’

Free agent Odell Beckham Jr. had three teams interested in him but appears to be in no rush to sign, according to reports.

Beckham is not expected to be available for the first half of the season as he is recovering from an ACL tear he sustained during Super Bowl LVI.

That has seemingly not deterred the NFL teams, as the wide receiver reportedly has many suitors.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were interested in the 29-year-old before signing Julio Jones, while the Green Bay Packers may also be excited, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Rapoport added that Beckham’s former side, the Los Angeles Rams, are still linked.

However, it is said that a decision on Beckham’s future is not ‘imminent’ and it is suggested that there is no point in signing now due to his injury.

He is not expected to be ready for the first half of the season and he may choose to wait to pick a team until October or November, which would give him the chance to land with a contender who may have a need for position develops due to injury.

After a tumultuous stint with the Cleveland Browns, Beckham was eliminated and moved to the Los Angeles Rams mid-season, where he made an immediate impact and helped the team win its second ever Super Bowl title.

Beckham recently opened up about his mental health struggles he endured last season.

“I can’t lie to you and tell you it was easy to get here. After the [Super] come, have [newborn son] Zydn, who struggled with depression and was at such highs and lows at the same time, put me in a really bad position,” Beckham said.

“I am convinced that we have a choice in this life anyway. You can either get up and get out of the funk or stay in it. I chose to get out of the mud’

“As an athlete, I hate seeing things about ‘mental illness’,” continued Beckham.

“Not to say it’s not real, but deep down I believe the mind can overpower anything. We’re all going through the ***. I’m here to tell you that if you feel like you can’t go anymore, GET UR A** UP n KEEP GOIN!!!!’

“No one can do the work for you. If you want something, go get it! Is not completely free in this world. I’ve earned everything I’ve been given. Everything is a mindset. If you’re not motivated, stay consistent; stay consistent gon’ bring back that motivation! I am mentally back!!

‘That fire that I felt extinguished inside is now growing in a way I could never have imagined!! Thanks in advance for your patience! It’s all part of God’s plan. Just keep walking. ‘

Beckham’s time in Cleveland saw him get fewer and fewer goals as the seasons went on.

The Pro-Bowler has only had one game with more than ten goals in his last two seasons, compared to his first season in which he hit that goal six times.

His subsequent release from the team saw OBJ sign with the Rams, where he joined a more talented wide receiver corps.

He had two games with 10 or more goals, including the NFC Championship game, where he brought in 9 catches for 113 yards.

Playing in Super Bowl LVI, Beckham caught the Rams’ first touchdown, but was eliminated in the second quarter after injuring his leg.

His efforts were not in vain and the Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals to take the title.