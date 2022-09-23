Octopuses have a ‘favourite arm’ they use to grab prey

The results could be used to develop an underwater vehicle or a soft robot

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Whether it’s playing tennis or writing an essay, most people have a preferred hand.

Now, a study has shown that despite having eight arms to choose from, octopuses also have favorite appendages.

Researchers from the University of Minnesota recorded octopuses attacking different prey and found that they preferred certain arms over others when hunting.

The team hopes the findings can be used to develop next-generation, highly manipulative soft robots.

“If we can learn from octopuses, then we can apply it to make an underwater vehicle or a soft robotics application,” said Dr. Trevor Wardill, an author of the study.

Researchers from the University of Minnesota recorded octopuses attacking different prey and found that they preferred certain arms over others when hunting

The California two-spot octopus The California two-spot squid, often simply called a ‘bimac’, is a species of squid native to many parts of the Pacific Ocean, including the California coast. The species can be identified by the circular blue eye spots on each side of the head. Bimacs usually last about two years. They are closely related to the Verrill’s two-spot squid. Source: Animalia

When moving across the ocean floor or jetting through the water, octopuses utilize all eight of their arms.

“Usually when you look at an octopus for a short period of time, nothing is repeatable,” said Dr. Wardill.

‘They squirm around… and just look weird in their exploratory movements.’

In their new study, the team set out to understand whether the octopuses used their arms randomly during hunting, or if they had a preference.

The researchers studied the California two-spot squid – a species that lives for about two years and can grow to the size of a tennis ball.

The octopuses were placed in a tank where they hid in decorative Spongebob ‘caves’, with one eye facing outwards.

As the researchers dropped different types of prey into the tank, they recorded the squid’s reactions.

Regardless of the type of prey that came by, each octopus attacked using the other arm from the middle.

Surprisingly, however, their recordings revealed that the octopuses used different attack tactics, depending on the type of prey.

The California two-spot squid, often simply called a “bimac”, is a species of squid native to many parts of the Pacific Ocean, including the coast of California

When it was a crab, the octopuses pounced on the prey with a ‘cat-like movement’.

However, when it was a shrimp, they were slower in their approach, using their other arm to contact the shrimp before using the two neighboring arms to secure it.

The researchers were surprised to see the same attack strategies used across different octopuses, with all showing a preference for their other arm.

The team now hopes to look at how neurons facilitate these arm movements.

Flavie Bidel, lead author of the study, said: ‘Octopus are extremely strong.

‘For them to grab and open a door is trivial given their dexterity.’