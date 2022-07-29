Octopus lures from the Mariana Islands found to be oldest in the world

Archaeologist Michael Carson of the University of Guam at the 2013 Sanhalom excavation site near the House of Taga, on Tinian Island in the Northern Mariana Islands. The excavation uncovered an octopus artifact from a layer Carson has had since carbon dating back to 1500-1100 BC, making it the oldest known artifact of its kind in the world. Credit: Micronesian Area Research Center, University of Guam



An archaeological investigation has revealed that cowrie shell artifacts found all over the Marianas were lures used to hunt octopuses and that the devices, similar versions of which have been found on islands in the Pacific, are the oldest known artifacts in their history. kind in the world.

The study used radiocarbon dating of archaeological layers to confirm that lures found on the Northern Mariana Islands of Tinian and Saipan were from about 1500 BC or 3500 years ago.

“That’s back to when people first lived in the Marianas. So we think these could be the oldest octopus lures in the entire Pacific region and in fact the oldest in the world,” said Michael T. Carson, an archaeologist at the University of Guam’s Micronesian Area Research Center.

The study, titled “Let’s Catch Octopus for Dinner: Ancient Inventions of Octopus Lures in the Mariana Islands of the Remote Tropical Pacific,” is published in World Archeology, a peer-reviewed scientific journal. Carson, who has a PhD in anthropology, is the lead author of the study, assisted by Hsiao-chun Hung of the Australian National University in Canberra, Australia.

The fishing gear was made with cowrie shells, a type of sea snail and a favorite food of octopuses, which were connected by a fiber cord to a stone sinker and a hook.

They have been found at seven locations on the Marianas. The oldest lures were unearthed in 2011 from Sanhalom near the House of Taga in Tinian and in 2016 from Unai Bapot in Saipan. Other locations include Achugao in Saipan, Unai Chulu in Tinian and Mochom at Mangilao Golf Course, Tarague Beach and Ritidian Beach Cave in Guam.

Known Artifacts, Unknown Purpose – So Far

“The artifacts are known — we knew about it. It just took a long time to consider the possibilities, the different hypotheses, of what they could be,” Carson said. “The conventional idea – what we were told long ago by the Bishop’s Museum” [in Honolulu]-was that these had to be for scraping breadfruit or other plants, like maybe taro. [But] they don’t look like that.”

The shells did not have the jagged edge of other known food scraping tools. With their holes and grooves where the fiber cord would have been attached, as well as the parts of the stone sinker, they looked more like octopus lures found in Tonga from about 3000 years ago, or 1100 BC.

“We’re convinced they’re pieces of octopus lure, and we’re sure they date back to 1500 BC,” Carson said.

(Top image) A recreated example of an ancient Tonga octopus lure housed at the Pitt Rivers Museum in England. The lure is made of two cowrie shells, each with drilled holes, tied to a stone sinker using a fiber cord. (Lower images) Exterior and interior views of cowrie shell octopus lure from (left to right) House of Taga on the Northern Mariana Island of Tinian, 1100-500 BC; Unai Bapot on the Northern Mariana Island of Saipan, 1500-1100 BC; and the House of Taga at Tinian, 1500-1100 BC. Credit: Tonga Lure Courtesy of Pitt Rivers Museum, Artifact Registration 1886.1.1279.2. Mariana Islands lure images courtesy of the Micronesian Area Research Center, University of Guam.



An invention of the ancient Chamorus?

Carson said the question now becomes: Did the ancient Chamoru people invent this adaptation to their environment around the time they first lived on the islands?

That’s one possibility, he said, the other is that they brought the tradition from their former homeland; however, no artifacts of this kind have yet been discovered in the potential homelands of the first Mariana settlers.

If the CHamoru people invented the first octopus lures, it will provide new insight into their ingenuity and ability to solve problems – having to create new and specialized ways to live in a new environment and take advantage of an available food source.

“It tells us that […] this kind of food was important enough to them that they invented something really special to capture this food,” said Carson. “We can’t say it contributed to a huge percentage of their diet — probably not — but it was important enough that it became what we would call a ‘tradition’ in archaeology.”

Study sites in the Marianas, shown in the Asia-Pacific region. Ancient octopus lures have been found at seven of these archaeological sites. Credit: University of Guam



The next question to look at, Carson said, is whether there are similar objects from an older era elsewhere.

“Purely from an archaeological point of view, it’s always important to know the oldest of something because then you can track how things change over time,” he said. “[…] The only other place that would be is in the overseas homeland area for the first Chamoru people to move to the Marianas. So we would look for those findings in islands in Southeast Asia and Taiwan.”

