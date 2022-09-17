Ocean’s Eleven actor Henry Silva dies at age 95

Henry Silva sadly passed away on Wednesday at the age of 95 in Los Angeles.

The New York-born actor died of natural causes and was reportedly at the Motion Picture & Television Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills.

The Hollywood star, who has spent more than 50 years on the screen and amassed 130 film credits, was known for his work in Johnny Cool, Ocean’s Eleven and The Manchurian Candidate.

Tragic: Ocean’s Eleven actor Henry Silva dies aged 95 – after leaving his mark on a slew of Hollywood films for over 50 years

Henry often played gangster and criminal characters, with perhaps his greatest role as Johnny Cool, a former outlaw turned killer who is on a revenge mission to destroy his mentor’s enemies.

While he also appeared on shows such as Hawaii Five-O and Mission: Impossible.

Along with Frank Sinatra John Frankenheimer’s 1962 thriller, The Manchurian Candidate, Henry played the character of the communist spy Chunjin.

On screen: Over 50 years on screen and raking in 130 film credits – the Hollywood star was known for his work in Johnny Cool, Ocean’s Eleven and The Manchurian Candidate (pictured in The Way Of The Samurai, 1999)

Final days: The New York-born actor died of natural causes and was reportedly at the Motion Picture & Television Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills (pictured in 1970)

American singer and actress Deana Martin took to Twitter on Friday to pay tribute to the late actor, sharing that her “heart was broken” over the loss of her “best friend.”

“Our hearts are broken at the loss of our dear friend Henry Silva, one of the nicest, kindest and most talented men I have had the privilege of calling my friend.

He was the last surviving star of the original Ocean’s 11 movement. We love you Henry, you will be missed,” she wrote in the heartfelt tweet.

Tribute: American singer and actress Deana Martin took to Twitter on Friday to pay tribute to the late actor, sharing that her ‘heart was broken’ over the loss of her ‘best friend’

Fans: While fans also paid their respects via social media, as one called him “One of the most versatile actors in film and television”

While fans also paid their respects via social media, as he was called “One of the most versatile actors in film and television.”

Henry, who is believed to have passed away peacefully, was depicted walking using a Zimmer frame before his death.

He was married three times throughout his life, leaving behind his sons, Scott and Michael.