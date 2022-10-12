Observer: No matter who climbs Beijing’s ranks, Xi rules

BEIJING (AP) — For decades, Ho Pin has made accurate predictions about China’s next leadership position — no mean feat, given the black-box nature of Beijing politics.

But now, days before the Sunday opening of China’s most important political rally in a decade, the New York-based journalist said it makes little sense given the power amassed by leader Xi Jinping.

“It’s no longer a question of who will be on the Standing Committee any longer,” he said, referring to the handful of people who will be appointed over the next five years to lead the ruling Communist Party. “It doesn’t matter who they are, they all have one thing in common: they all need to listen to Xi.”

It’s a stark contrast to an earlier era, when crowding factions leaked lustful details to the foreign press, and reflects a consolidation of power that has wiped out competitors and stifled internal dissension.

Ten years ago, Beijing’s political establishment rocked scandal after scandal in the run-up to an earlier Communist Party congress that brought Xi to power.

Most damaging was the murder of a British businessman by the wife of Bo Xilai, a brash and rising political star. Bo was kicked off the party and sentenced to life in prison for bribery and corruption — eliminating a main rival of Xi.

The run-up to this party congress, on the other hand, has calmed down. Gone, Ho said, are the factions, pluralism and open political differences that once existed within China’s one-party system.

“Chinese politics is entering a completely new phase,” he said.

Even in the days of Chairman Mao Zedong, who founded Communist China in 1949, there were competing factions. During his reign, many politicians were purged, then rehabilitated, then purged again, while Mao encouraged factional struggle to increase his own power.

After his death, leader Deng Xiaoping drastically relaxed control, leading to an economic boom and some liberalization. He also set term and age limits for party leaders, intended to prevent the rise of another strongman like Mao.

But Xi has pushed those rules aside. The party has relaxed age restrictions, stops naming obvious successors to the Standing Committee, and canceled term limits for the Chinese presidency — paving the way for Xi to retain power for a third five-year term, and possibly indefinitely.

That has made it harder to guess new appointments, Ho said. The previously formulaic succession rules helped Ho predict China’s leadership lineup four times since 2002 by analyzing officials based on their age, education, work experience and relationship with other leaders.

Now, he said, China’s new leaders are much more likely to be singled out by Xi based on their competence and loyalty, unconstrained by past precedents and with few of the factions that used to be in place.

However, former Hong Kong journalist Willy Lam and other analysts such as Derek Scissors of the American Enterprise Institute say Xi may still be forced to compromise and retain or promote people with differing views on Chinese governance.

Reliable information about who can be appointed is extremely difficult to come by under the tighter grip of the state, said Alfred Wu, a Singapore-based professor who worked as a journalist with the Chinese leader decades ago, when Xi was governor of Fujian province.

“It is very difficult to have substantive conversations,” he says of his former contacts. “They know it’s not good to talk about politics.”

Ho started working for a state broadcaster in the 1980s. When pro-democracy protests erupted in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square in 1989, Ho was there, writing for a Hong Kong newspaper, with access to senior officials. He left days before soldiers opened fire on protesters, convinced that bloodshed was inevitable.

After slipping across the border to Macao, Ho moved to Canada and then to the United States, where he settled in Great Neck, a New York suburb with a sizable Chinese population.

After working for a Taiwanese newspaper for a while, he started a Chinese-language media group, Mingjing – meaning ‘The Mirror’ – and now runs news websites, magazines and bookstores in Taiwan and the US.

He mingles with sources and emigrants in Chinese restaurants and at his office in Great Neck, which has shelves full of books and a photo of him with Tibet’s leader-in-exile, the Dalai Lama. Sometimes he scathingly criticize the Communist Party and say he has no intention of going back.

Despite this, Ho refers to China as his motherland, not America. His publications and YouTube channel are in Mandarin for a Chinese audience. Unlike many dissident Chinese abroad, Ho often has a vague view of American politics and criticizes failures and flaws in the American system, just as he criticizes the Chinese government.

But the one thing Ho does appreciate about the US is the freedom to speak openly. “There’s no police knocking at your door here,” he said.

Many of Ho’s competitors in the overseas Chinese-language media are spreading conspiracy theories, driven by sheer opposition to Beijing. One, a journalist affiliated with the Falun Gong sect, spread rumors of a coup in China Last month, that turned out not to be the case.

Ho’s media group, on the other hand, is generally factually grounded, although it is heavy on Chinese political gossip. Ho has made a prediction for who will shape the next generation of leaders in China, but instead of making it public, he has set up a game that allows his audiences to make their own predictions — a way to keep them engaged.

Ho is scathing about Xi’s crackdown on press freedom, saying Beijing’s stiff propaganda and assertive diplomacy have ruined China’s global reputation.

But unlike many Western observers, Ho suggested Xi still has a chance to be a great leader. If he plays his cards right, he said, Xi’s iron rule could ultimately avert China from collapse and avert the fate of the Soviet Union.

“It’s very different from the China I imagined 30 years ago,” he said, “but it’s not a simple return to the Cultural Revolution, nor a move toward Western democracy.”

Although some businessmen and intellectuals hate Xi, Ho said, he still enjoys widespread support. Many people have taken advantage of his programs to expand the social safety net, and agree with his nationalist stance of pitting China against the West.

Many Chinese have gone abroad to find that the West is not so great, he said. America’s aging subways and arduous railroads stand in stark contrast to China’s gleaming new infrastructure. Chinese contrast the chaos of the election in the West, Ho said, with the stability under Xi’s rule.

“The younger generation in China has a strong sense of national pride,” Ho said. “That’s a very strong foundation for Xi Jinping.”

The greatest danger, Ho said, is that Xi will rule for life, surrounded by “yes men.” If the succession issue is not resolved, Ho said, China could fall into chaos, as it did in the final years of Mao’s rule. It is a matter of how Xi’s power is transferred and who inherits it.

“If he becomes a lifelong dictator, it will be a disaster for the world and a disaster for China,” Ho said.

