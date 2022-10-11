Observed changes in daily precipitation intensity: It’s raining harder in the US

A student walks with an umbrella on the Evanston campus of Northwestern University. Credit: Northwestern University



As the old saying goes, when it rains, it pours.

That appears to be increasingly true for much of the United States, according to researchers at Northwestern University.

In a new study, researchers compared observed rainfall from two climatically different time periods and in 17 different climate regions in the US. They found that when it has rained for the past several decades, the lake has been raining. In most regions, rainfall intensity has shifted from lighter to more moderate and often severe flooding.

When it rained east of the Rocky Mountains in recent decades, there was about 5% more precipitation. However, when it rained over the Pacific coast or the Rocky Mountains, no changes in intensity were observed. Climate model simulations have previously predicted an increase in precipitation intensity, especially during extreme events, but the Northwestern study examined historically observed precipitation data across all intensities and found a systematic shift in precipitation intensity in many parts of the country.

The study is published in Geophysical Survey Letters.

“When people study how climate change has affected weather, they often look at extreme weather events such as floods, heat waves and droughts,” said Daniel Horton of Northwestern, senior author of the study. “For this particular study, we wanted to look at the non-extreme events, which by definition are much more common. What we found is quite simple: if it rains now, it rains more.”

Horton is an assistant professor of Earth and Planetary Sciences at the Weinberg College of Arts and Sciences at Northwestern, where he also leads the Climate Change Research Group. Ryan Harp, a Ubben Postdoctoral Research Fellow at the Institute for Sustainability and Energy at Northwestern, is the lead author of the paper.

Changing intensity of daily rainfall

To conduct the study, Harp and Horton compared two climatically different time periods: 1951-1980 and 1991-2020. For each time period, they used historical precipitation data from the Global Historical Climatology Network, a publicly available database maintained by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Next, the researchers analyzed the observations in 17 different climate regions in the United States. These regions reflect differences in temperature, precipitation, vegetation and ecosystem dynamics.

After analyzing data from two time periods in different regions, Harp and Horton found that precipitation intensity (including rain and snow) had increased across much of the United States, particularly in the East, South and Midwest. Changes in the western United States were not detected.

“Not only are we seeing increasing rainfall intensities for regions east of the Rockies,” Harp said, “but the intensities are also becoming more variable, making water resource management even more challenging.”

Consequences of Climate Change

In this study, Harp and Horton narrowed their focus to examine how much precipitation falls during each rainfall or snowfall. For their next study, they plan to investigate whether annual precipitation becomes more variable and whether precipitation events become more or less frequent. While this study doesn’t attribute the changes in precipitation rates to climate change, Harp said the findings are consistent with human-induced global warming and climate model predictions.

“Warmer air holds more moisture,” he explained. “For every degree Celsius that the atmosphere warms, it contains 7% more water vapor. So these observations are consistent with the predicted effects of human-induced global warming.”

Increased precipitation intensities affect many sectors, including agriculture and infrastructure, and also lead to increased risks of landslides and flooding. Horton hopes the research results can be used by resource managers, policy makers and urban planners to design infrastructure that is more resilient to changing weather patterns.

“You don’t need extreme weather to cause flooding,” Horton said. “Sometimes you just need a heavy downpour. And if it rains a little more every time it rains, the risk of flooding increases.”

