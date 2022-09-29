Observations confirm model predictions of sea-level change from Greenland melt

As ice sheets and glaciers in Greenland melt and water is redistributed across the world’s oceans, sea levels are not rising evenly. New research using satellite measurements at high latitudes confirms computer models predicting lower sea levels around Greenland, but higher levels further away. Credit: Matthew Hoffman



Rising sea levels from melting glaciers and ice caps pose an increasing threat to coastal communities worldwide. A new analysis of high-resolution satellite observations takes a major step forward in assessing this risk by confirming theoretical predictions and computational models of sea level changes used to predict climate change-induced impacts.

“Using sea-surface elevation observations from satellites, as we have independently verified observations of ice mass loss in the Arctic and Greenland regions, we can distinguish contributions to global sea-level rise from individual ice sheets and glacier systems,” says Sophie. Coulson, a postdoctoral researcher in fluid dynamics and geophysics at Los Alamos National Laboratory. Coulson is lead author of an article in the magazine Science on detecting the “fingerprint” of sea level changes due to the melting of the Greenland ice sheet. “Predicting regional patterns of sea level change accurately is absolutely essential to understanding the impacts of future climate change and predicting hazards.”

Theoretical models and computer simulations can predict sea level changes as ice sheets and glaciers melt.

“As this melting continues and the water is redistributed across the oceans, sea levels are not rising evenly,” Coulson said. “And since each glacier and ice sheet has a unique pattern of sea-level change, these patterns have come to be known as sea-level fingerprints. But despite more than half a century of research, these fingerprints have never been unambiguously detected.”

Credit: Los Alamos National Laboratory

Coulson’s search focused on satellite observations of sea surface elevations in the oceans surrounding the Greenland ice sheet over the past three decades. The dominant effect in this region is that as the Greenland ice sheet loses mass, it exerts less attraction for water in the open ocean and thus water migrates away from the ice sheet. This results in a lowering of the sea level near Greenland, but a gradually higher sea level rise outside the region.

“We predicted what the pattern of sea level change around Greenland would be using new estimates of ice melting in the area,” Coulson said. “When we then compared this pattern to satellite observations of sea level changes, the fit was remarkable. It was an incredible eureka moment for us when the team saw it – ‘there it is, the sea level fingerprint!’”

Detection of the patterns has been hampered in the past by the lack of sea surface height measurements around polar ice sheets and the variability of shorter timescale processes, such as changing currents and ocean density. The research team at the Science paper benefited from processed satellite observations that extend to much higher latitudes than previously possible, where the fingerprint signal is greatest. The team processed this satellite data using a powerful new technique to remove the variability due to ocean dynamics.

The new study confirms the accuracy of the geophysical predictions of sea level changes and adds confidence to the projections of sea level rise over the coming decades and century. As Coulson says, “It’s a powerful and sensitive approach to monitoring ice sheets and glaciers in our warming world.”

