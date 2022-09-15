OBITUARY: Eddie Butler’s mastery of the mic meant he was bigger than just rugby

Eddie Butler will go down in broadcast folklore history as the man who took the toughest act in television sports commentary and took it to new heights.

That he succeeded against all odds by specializing in a game long synonymous with Bill McLaren’s Scottish burr made the achievement all the greater and the sudden death of the colorful Welshman all the more shocking.

Typically, Butler did it by going against the trend, aided and abetted by his command of the English language. At a time when too many commentators talk too much, he used his words as if they were £20 notes, invariably finding one to capture the moment when others would use 20.

BBC rugby commentator Eddie Butler has died in his sleep at age 65 while raising money in Peru

Such an economy made him a master of the less-is-more school, his skill as a word maker led to the wider canvas of Olympiads and other international events well beyond Rugby.

Butler’s final scripted voiceover, about the worldwide response to The Queen’s death, underlined his special status as a multidimensional broadcaster.

No one appreciated that more than candid English hooker Brian ‘The Pitbull’ Moore, his sparring partner and side-kick on a longstanding Six Nations double act on BBC television that never failed to entertain and infuriate, sometimes in equal measure.

“Ed, I’m sorry I never told you how much I admire you as a broadcaster and as a man,” Moore tweeted. “Well, it wasn’t like that between us, was it? Sport has lost an iconic voice. I’ve lost a dear friend.’

Butler (center) won 16 caps for Wales in his career and captained his country six times

How cruelly harrowing that he had to die while alive, pushing the boundaries ever higher, this time on a hiking adventure along the Inca Trail in the Peruvian Andes where he had accompanied his daughter Nell.

He was there not for his own glorification, but with a group of volunteers to raise money for the charity Prostate Cymru. They confirmed that he “died peacefully in his sleep” at a base camp.

Throughout his life, Butler specialized in confronting mountainous problems and reducing them to molehills through the sheer power of his personality.

A public schoolboy and a graduate of Cambridge University, he somehow found the audacity to put himself at the disposal of Pontypool RFC, the most manageable rugby club at the time and arguably the best in Britain.

Butler enjoyed a prosperous career as a player and then became the voice of rugby for the BBC

Their fearsome reputation had prompted a few English clubs, most notably Leicester, to abort the matches rather than risk being beaten up in Pontypool Park on a wet Wednesday night. The chic newcomer with the matching accent soon found out why.

The new No 8 survived initiation, albeit at the cost of the standard broken nose, gave the best he could and soon won the respect of a pack of tough hombres like the ‘Viet-Gwent’: the all-Wales front row by Bobby Windsor, Charlie Faulkner and Graham Price.

Butler loved Pontypool and they loved him and called him ‘Bamber’ as in Gascoigne of University Challenge fame.

A hard lesson prepared him for promotion to the Testarena. Sadly, his six-game captaincy reign in 1983 coincided with Wales in the deepest recession after the lavish 1970s celebrations.

In the post-rugby life he continued to fight for his corner, from his beginnings as a frustrated assistant producer at BBC Wales until the years before he got the recognition his skill required.

His interests stretched far beyond the narrow confines of the sport to major issues such as the independence of Wales. Post-Brexit politics made Butler a convert to the cause, but not blind to the argument’s weakness.

“There is a terrible lack of confidence in Wales,” he said earlier this year. “There’s no doubt that we generally don’t feel like we’re strong enough, even brave enough, to take responsibility for governing ourselves.”

The broadcasting world far beyond Wales will be all the poorer for a storyteller who had so much more to give, one closer to proving himself a jack of all trades and master of all.

He leaves behind his wife Susan and six children.