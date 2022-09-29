Obesity should be considered a brain disorder like autism or ADHD, US doctors sensationally claim 

It occurs because of brain development that occurs during childhood, the study found

Obesity should be classified as a brain development disorder, doctors say.

That would put it in the same class as autism, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and Asperger’s.

They made the recommendation after a study found obesity was partly caused by changes in the brain during childhood.

Obesity is currently considered a behavioral disease—a pattern of destructive choices people make that harm their health.

But Dr. Harry MacKay, from Baylor College of Medicine in Texas, said rethinking this could be ‘the key to stopping the worldwide obesity epidemic’.

The number of Americans who are obese has been undulating for decades, with four in 10 now medically obese. In Great Britain it is around 30 per cent.

President Joe Biden yesterday announced his plan for the biggest anti-obesity effort in 50 years.

It includes mandatory nutrition labeling on the front of food products to highlight snacks that are too fatty, sugary or salty.

And the criteria for food manufacturers to market their products as ‘healthy’ will also become stricter under the new plans.

Obesity can cause heart disease, which is the leading cause of death in both the US and UK. The study showed that the changes in the brain that predetermine obesity occur earlier in women than in men.

The new study in mice looked at epigenetics, the system of brain development that determines which genes will and will not be used in different cell types.

The Texas researchers found that a part of the brain called the arcuate nucleus undergoes a lot of epigenetic changes in very early childhood.

During this time, brains are also particularly sensitive to programming that will later determine how well body weight can be regulated.

This means people can pile on the pounds later in life if changes in the arcuate nucleus go awry in childhood, the researchers said.

When the researchers compared the areas of the brain where the changes occur in mice and humans, they were surprised to find that the location in rodents overlapped with the part in humans associated with obesity.

The researchers also discovered that these changes occur earlier in women than in men.

Dr. MacKay wrote in the study: ‘We believe that public health interventions to stem the worldwide obesity epidemic would benefit from considering obesity as a neurodevelopmental disorder.’

The experts have called for further research into the role of epigenetics and the development of obesity.

It is hoped that this could open the door to new ways of screening and treating the disease.

The results were published in the journal The progress of science.