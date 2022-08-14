Oberlin professor faces fire for 1989 comments DEFENDING Iran’s fatwa order against Salman Rushdie

An Oberlin College professor has been criticized after it was revealed that he approved the bounty Iran placed on Salman Rusdie’s life in 1989, leading to the author’s brutal stabbing last week.

Mohammad Jafar Mahallati, currently a professor of religion at Oberlin College in Ohio, was Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations in 1989 when Iranian Supreme Leader Ruhollah Khomeini issued an order calling for Rushdie’s death — an order known as a fatwa.

When asked about the fatwa in a 1989 Reuters story, Mahallati reportedly supported Iran’s “right to put a bounty on one’s head.”

“I think all Islamic countries agree with Iran. All Islamic nations and countries agree with Iran that any blasphemous statement against holy figures should be condemned.”

Iran ordered the fatwa against Rushdie, 75, for his 1989 novel The Satanic Verses, which accused many in the Muslim world of being blasphemous against Islam. The state-sponsored bounty forced the author to live largely in hiding since issuance, having recently reached $3 million.

Last Friday, Rushdie was stabbed 15 times while speaking at the Chautauqua Institution in western New York on Friday. While the motives of the attacker, Hadi Matar, 24, remain unclear, it is suspected that his attack was in response to the fatwa.

Rushdie remained in critical condition throughout the weekend, although his family said on Sunday he had been taken off a ventilator and was in good spirits.

Mahallati, who has taught a number of “peace studies” courses in his academic career, has not commented on the killing. Oberlin College has not commented on the professor’s 1989 position on the Fatwa.

In 1989, while serving as a UN ambassador to Iran, Mahallati said he supported the assassination warrant Iran had placed against Salman Rushdie (above)

Mahallati’s comments were revealed Friday by Iranian-American journalist Masih Alinejad in a tweet after the attack on Rushdie.

“Guess who is defending Khomeini’s FATWA against #Salmon_Rushdie,” she wrote, captioning a sample of the 1989 Reuters report in which the professor made his comments.

‘We Iranians are calling for’ [Oberlin College] re-investigate about Mahallati the former ambassador of the Islamic Republic to the UN who defends the Fatwa against Salman Rushdie. I can provide many other documents proving his role in covering up the 1988 mass execution in Iran.”

Alinejad herself is the target of a fatwa, according to Fox News, with Iran issuing an order that she be abducted from her New York City home and killed.

Hadi Matar, 24, appeared in court for a day on Saturday after stabbing Rushdie 15 times. He pleads not guilty

While the attacker Matar’s motives remain unclear, it is suspected that his attack was in response to the fatwa

The emergence of Mahallati’s comments on the Rushdie fatwa is far from the first time the professor has been controversial.

In 2018, an Amnesty International report found that Mahallati had committed “crimes against humanity” by covering up the massacre of 5,000 Iranians held as dissident prisoners in 1988 while he was a diplomat for the country.

Mahallati has strongly denied allegations that he was part of a cover, saying he was unaware that the executions were taking place at the time.

Amid calls from within the student group for Mahallati’s impeachment, the Oberlin College launched an investigation into the allegation but said: “The college could find no evidence to back up the allegations against Prof. Mahallati, including that he had specific knowledge of the murders that took place.”

Rushdie remained in critical condition after the stabbing, although his family said on Sunday he had been taken off the ventilator he had been breathing through and was in good spirits

A lawyer for Matar made a not-guilty plea on his behalf during a arraignment in western New York on Saturday. The suspect appeared in court in a black and white jumpsuit and a white face mask, with his hands cuffed in front of him.

A judge ordered him to be held without bail after prosecutor Jason Schmidt told her Matar was taking steps to deliberately position himself to harm Rushdie by getting an entry pass to the event where the author was speaking. and arrived a day early with a fake ID.

Meanwhile, Iran’s deranged state media gleefully celebrated the attack on Rushdie on the same day, saluting the British author’s suspected knifeman and branding the novelist a “renegade” and “heretic” whose book The Satanic Verses “blasphemed” the prophet Muhammad. .