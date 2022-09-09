Oberlin College pays out FULL $36.5m it owes to Ohio bakery that it defamed with racism claims

The owners of an Ohio bakery celebrated their $36.5 million victory over liberal arts institution Oberlin College in a defamation lawsuit on Thursday, declaring that “David has vanquished Goliath.”

The college was ordered to pay after jurors ruled it defamed Gibson’s Bakery by describing the institution as racist after the store owner pursued three black students who had stolen from the company in November 2016.

With legal fees and interest, the amount rose to over $36.5 million.

Oberlin College had attempted to appeal the case to the Ohio Supreme Court, which announced on August 30 that it would not hear the matter.

Finally, the college announced in a statement Thursday that it has “initiated full payment of the $36.59 million judgment in the Gibson’s Bakery case and is awaiting payment information from the plaintiffs.”

A bakery lawyer celebrated the huge settlement.

“With Oberlin’s decision not to appeal, the Gibson family’s battle is finally over,” said Brandon McHugh, a family attorney.

“The truth still matters, and David has conquered Goliath.”

McHugh said the ruling meant saving the family business from ruin.

“While Oberlin College still refuses to admit they were wrong, the jury, a unanimous panel of the appeals court and a majority of the Ohio Supreme Court ruled otherwise,” he said.

“Now the Gibsons will be able to rebuild the company their family started 137 years ago and keep the lights on for the next generation.”

The anger at Oberlin was fueled by former student counselor Meredith Raimondo, who led the awake mob’s attacks on Gibson’s — even appearing outside the company to make accusations while carrying a megaphone.

Although she is named as a defendant in the lawsuit, she does not have to pay the settlement.

And despite the disgrace she inflicted on her former employer, Raimondo has now landed a fun job at the Oglethorpe Liberal Arts College in Atlanta, and has yet to speak out about her role in the costly scandal.

The statement continued to say that while school officials are “disappointed by the court’s decision … we hope the end of the trial will usher in the healing of our entire community.”

‘We value our relationship’ with the City of Oberlin, and we look forward to continuing our support and partnership with local businesses as we work together to help our city thrive,” school officials said.

They added that “our careful financial planning … means we can comply with our legal obligation without affecting our academic and student experience.

‘We are convinced that the way forward is to continue to support and enhance the quality of education for our students now and in the future.’

Former student counselor and vice president Meredith Raimondo sparked protests against Gibson’s Bakery after the shoplifting incident, though the claims turned out to be completely false. She has since been blamed for much of the behavior that ordered Oberlin to pay $35 million for defamation, with Raimondo since he moved to a college in Atlanta.

Store owners Allyn Gibson and his son, David Gibson, both now deceased, sued Oberlin College in November 2017, alleging that they had been defamed by the school and that their business had been harmed.

The charges were filed a year after David’s son, also named Allyn, pursued and tackled a black male student suspected of stealing a bottle of wine.

Two black female students who were with him then intervened, and all three were arrested and later pleaded guilty to a felony.

The arrests sparked protests outside Gibson’s Bakery, where flyers were handed out, some by an Oberlin College vice president and dean of students, accusing Gibsons of a long track record of racial profiling and discrimination.

A student senate resolution condemning the Gibson family was then mailed to all students and hung in a display case in a student center, where it stood for a year.

Soon, the Wake College — located in the small town of Oberlin southwest of Cleveland — ordered the on-campus food purveyor to stop buying cookies, bagels and other items from Gibson’s, hurting the bakery’s profits.

And even after the store owners complained about the way they were portrayed by university officials, they refused to withdraw their claims, protests continued and the store was forced to lay off half of its staff and shorten opening hours.

In June 2019, after a five-week trial, the jurors awarded the Gibsons $44 million in compensatory and punitive damages.

The price was later reduced to $25 million and $6 million in legal fees, but rose again this week in the state’s Supreme Court ruling after a series of appeals.

Allyn Gibson (right) and David Gibson (left) fought for their family’s legacy until their deaths. David Gibson died in November 2019 at age 65 and Allyn, 93, died in February 2022

The bakery begs school officials to pay, claiming that their comments and subsequent boycott of their company are damaging its reputation.

In an opinion article last week, Lorna Gibson, widow of the former bakery owner, said the “shelves are empty”, it now has only a trickle of customers, the staff has been laid off and the family – who is white – is deeply in debt. debts.

“If I got the money from college, I wouldn’t buy a house, or go on vacation, or leave Ohio. I would replace the compressors for the refrigerators and the fryers and proofers we use for our dough,” she wrote.

“If the money doesn’t come in in the coming months, I’ll be forced to file for bankruptcy and close the doors of Gibson’s for good,” she added.

She then went on to describe how the mass protests in the days following Donald Trump’s election affected the family business.

“They blocked the door and yelled at customers who elbowed their way to the counter. A few came in to record videos of our customers on their phones.’

“Our world has been turned upside down and has never been set right,” Lorna Gibson wrote in the article, strongly rejecting claims that her family were “white supremacists” who racially profiled customers.

“Calling us racists was not only wrong, it was deeply painful in our hearts.”

The boycott continues to this day and freshmen these days have been “brainwashed into hating us,” she added.

In November 2018, David Gibson died at the age of 65 after battling pancreatic cancer. His late wife said she would do everything she could to “honor his last wish” and “keep the doors open no matter what.”

Allyn Gibson then died in February, at the age of 93. He spent much of his 1980s working for the bakery, a “community fixture” chatting with locals, Lorna Gibson wrote.

After the protests, no one wanted to talk to him. It broke his heart,” she added.