Obama tells Democrats to stop obsessing over ‘the latest crazy thing’ Trump does

Former President Barack Obama told Democrats to stop obsessing over “the latest crazy stuff” Donald Trump is doing and instead focus their energies on issues that affect voters most directly — like inflation and gas prices.

Obama gave his advice on Trump, who continues to tease the possibility of running for president again in 2024, during an interview with Pod Save America that aired Friday night exclusively on SiriusXM’s Progress Channel.

“We spend a tremendous amount of time, energy and resources pointing out the last of the crazy things he said, or how rude or mean some of these Republican candidates behaved,” Obama said.

“That’s probably not something that in the minds of most voters takes precedence over their basic interests—Can I pay the rent? What are gas prices? How do I deal with childcare?’

The former president is on his way to Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin to hold midterm campaign meetings at the end of this month to boost Democratic Senate and governor candidates.

Obama, who has been one of the most prominent Democratic surrogates since he left office, is expected to highlight Democratic achievements, but also sound the alarm over the state of American democracy.

“What I think sometimes we seem to make a mistake is that his behavior can be so outrageous,” Obama said of Trump. “And now people trying to copy him and his outrageous behavior are getting a lot of attention. And so we participate in that game.’

According to the Washington Posta 2020 opinion poll Gallup rated Obama as the second most admired man among Americans, just behind Trump and ahead of President Joe Biden.

“The great thing I think we have in front of us is that, even with very small majorities, we’ve shown that we can deliver,” Obama said in the podcast.

“You’ve got the Inflation Control Act that has lowered the prices of prescription drugs, made health care even more affordable through the ACA, which is trying to cut energy costs. You have a gun law that’s the first major piece of gun safety law we’ve seen in 30 years.”

Obama makes his first stop in Atlanta, where Stacey Abrams will face Republican leader Brian Kemp on Nov. 8. She lost an exciting race to him in 2018.

Just like in 2020, Georgia will again be allowed to decide which party controls the Senate.

Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock faces a challenge from Republican Herschel Walker, a soccer star making his first bid for public office.

After campaigning in Atlanta on Oct. 28, Obama scheduled a stop in Detroit and Milwaukee the following day for events to help win the vote.

In Michigan, Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer takes on Tudor Dixon, a one-time commentator for a conservative online program backed by former President Donald Trump.

Michigan voters also decide whether to include abortion rights in the state constitution.

In Wisconsin, Democratic Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes to oust Republican Senator Ron Johnson and become the state’s first black senator.

Barnes, who hails from Milwaukee, the state’s largest city and home to the largest group of black voters, has sought to energize black voters in a race that a Marquette University Law School poll last week showed Johnson a clear lead. had.

Obama also hopes to give a boost to Democratic Administration Tony Evers, who is being challenged by Tim Michels, a co-owner of a construction company backed by Trump. Marquette polls have shown for months that that race is about even.