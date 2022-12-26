Obama shares list of favorite movies, books and music of 2022

(NewsNation) – Former President Barack Obama’s favorites for 2022 are here.

On Friday, President Obama took to Instagram to share his favorite books, movies and music from 2022 with his followers, noting that he “always watch[s] forward” to this annual tradition.

First it was his list of favorite books. At the top, perhaps unsurprisingly, was the last of his wife.

“I’m a bit biased on this,” he admitted.

His full list of books is below:

– “The Light We Carry” by Michelle Obama

– “Sea of ​​Tranquility” by Emily St. John Mandel

– “Trust” by Hernán Díaz

– “The Revolutionary Samuel Adams” by Stacy Schiff

– “The furrows: a novel” by Namwali Serpell

– “South to America: A Journey Down the Mason-Dixon to Understand the Soul of a Nation” by Imani Perry

– “The School of Good Mothers” by Jessamine Chan

– “Black Cake” by Charmaine Wilkerson

– “Ducks Two Years in the Tar Sands” by Kate Beaton

– “A Big World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us” by Ed Yong

– “Liberation Day” by George Saunders

– “The House of Sweets” by Jennifer Egan

– “Afterlife” by Abdulrazak Gurnah

– “Let me know what books I should review in 2023,” he added.

Obama also listed his best movies 2022, which included auteur films, foreign films and a documentary produced by its own production company, among others.

-“The Fabelmans”

– “Decision to leave”

– “The King Woman”

– “After the sun”

– “Emily the Criminal”

– “Little Mommy”

– “Descendant” (Obama admitted that he is also “biased” towards this election, because it was produced by Higher Ground, a production company founded by him and Michelle Obama)

– “Happening”

– “Until”

– “Everything everywhere, all at once”

– “Top Gun: Maverick”

– “The Good Boss”

– “Wheel of fortune and fantasy”

– “A hero”

– “Hit the Highway”

– “Tar”

– “After Yang”

Finally, the former president shared his list of Favorite songs:

– “The Heart Part 5” by Kendrick Lamar

– “Tití Asked Me” by Bad Bunny

-“POF” by Ari Lennox

– “Something in the Orange” by Zach Bryan

– “Last Last” by Burna Boy

– “American Teenager” by Ethel Cain

– “Communion in my Cup” by Tank and The Bangas ft. The Ton3s

– “Pull Up” by Koffee

– “Saoko” by Rosalia

– “Rush” by Ayra Starr

– “Break My Soul” by Beyonce

– “Life Is Good” by SiR featuring Scribz Riley

– “That’s Where I Am” by Maggie Rogers

– “Dodinin” by Leyla McCalla

– “Sunshine” by Steve Lacy ft. Foushee”Calm Down” by Rema

– “Trouble With That” by Plains

– “Feelings 4 You” by Xavier Omär

– “Belize” by Danger Mouse and Black Thought featuring MF DOOM

– “Tamagotchi” by Omar Apolo

– “Home Maker” by Sudan Archives

– “Where I’m Going” by NxWorries (Anderson.Paak & Knoxwledge ft. HER)

– “Shirt” by SZA

– “About time” by Lizzo

– “‘Round Midnight” by Adam Blackstone and Jazmine Sullivan

“Is there a song or artist I should listen to?” captioned the last post.