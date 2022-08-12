Obama kept no classified documents, the National Archives confirms.

To divert attention from reports that the classified documents he kept in his Florida home may contain material related to nuclear weapons, former President Donald J. Trump claimed Friday that his predecessor, Barack Obama, had done the same.

“President Barack Hussein Obama kept 33 million pages of documents, many of them classified,” Trump said in a statement. “How many of those were nuclear? Word is, a lot!”

But the National Archives and Records Administration, or NARA, which retains and maintains records after a president leaves office, confirmed Friday afternoon that Obama had turned over his documents — classified and unclassified — as required under the Presidential Records Act of 1978.