Obama hits campaign trail for Democrats in battleground races in Georgia, Wisconsin and Michigan

Barack Obama will be campaigning this month to promote Democratic candidates in a number of key races that could decide which party will control Congress next year.

The former president is heading to “targeted” battlefield states of Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin, where he hopes to boost Democratic governor and Senate candidates who are falling behind in polls ahead of the midterm elections.

He will “promote candidates up and down in the ballot, especially in races and states that will affect the administration of the 2024 election,” the press release said during the trip.

The surge is expected to highlight Democratic achievements, but also raise alarms about the state of American democracy.

Obama has warned his Democratic cohorts to stop focusing on former President Donald Trump’s “last crazy thing” and focus on issues facing voters — such as inflation and gas prices.

He also called Democrats “buzzkills” and said rhetoric on the left makes people feel like they’re “walking on eggshells.”

Obama, one of the most prominent Democrats, will make his first campaign stop on October 28 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Peach State could — like 2020 — once again decide which party controls the Senate, as Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock faces a challenge from Trump-backed Republican Herschel Walker, the former soccer star making his first bid for public office.

He will also work for Stacey Abrams, who will face Republican Governor Brian Kemp after losing a close race to him in 2018.

The day after his stop in Atlanta, Obama plans to head to the Midwest for stops in Detroit, Michigan and Milwaukee, Wisconsin to help “wipe the mood.”

Michigan Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer takes on Republican challenger Tudor Dixon. Dixon, a former conservative commentator, is unlikely to disappoint Whitmer — even with Trump’s support.

Michigan voters will also vote in November to decide whether to include abortion rights in the state constitution.

On the same day as his stop in Michigan on October 29, Obama will then jump to Wisconsin, where Democratic Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes is trying to oust incumbent Republican Senator Ron Johnson.

If he wins, Barnes would be Wisconsin’s first-ever black senator—and the Milwaukee native is trying to mobilize and invigorate black voters in the race in which Johnson still leads.

Obama also hopes to boost Wisconsin Democratic Governor Tony Evers as he heads into an exciting race against Republican Tim Michels, a Trump-backed construction company owner.

Evers and Michels vote just a few tenths of a percentage point apart with just 23 days until voters go to the polls.

Obama, who remains one of the most prominent Democratic surrogates in his post-presidency, is wary that by following the campaign trail he could inadvertently bring in more voters on the right than on the left.

He has recently raised money on both coasts.

It’s all hands on deck for the midterms with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris also traveling across the country to count down to November 8.

Biden, who is on a West Coast fundraiser through California and Oregon this weekend, campaigned in Colorado last week with Senator Michael Bennet.

The president will travel with Harris to Philadelphia on October 28, the White House announced on Saturday. The two will be raising money with Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman in his close race against Trump-backed Dr. Mehmet Oz.

Just days before the midterms, Biden will also travel to Fort Lauderdale, Florida to campaign for Democratic governor candidate Charlie Crist in his bid to defeat Ron DeSantis.

Pod Save America is hosted by former Obama staffers Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett, Dan Pfeiffer and Tommy Vietor.

“We spend a tremendous amount of time, energy and resources pointing out the last of the crazy things he said, or how rude or mean some of these Republican candidates behaved,” Obama said.

“That’s probably not something that in the minds of most voters takes precedence over their basic interests—Can I pay the rent? What are gas prices? How do I deal with childcare?’

Speaking about Trump, the former Democratic president said, “What I think sometimes we seem to make a mistake is that his behavior can be so outrageous. And now people who try to copy him and his outrageous behavior are getting a lot of attention. And so we participate in that game.’

According to the Washington Posta 2020 opinion poll Gallup rated Obama as the second most admired man among Americans, just behind Trump and ahead of President Joe Biden.

“The great thing I think we have in front of us is that, even with very small majorities, we’ve shown that we can deliver,” Obama said in the podcast.

“You’ve got the Inflation Control Act that has lowered the prices of prescription drugs, made health care even more affordable through the ACA, which is trying to cut energy costs. You have a gun law that’s the first major piece of gun safety law we’ve seen in 30 years.”

Obama said in a conversation with four of his former employees on the Pod Save America podcast that some people within his party need to lower the temperature and understand that everyone makes mistakes.

He said, “Sometimes Democrats are… [buzzkills]. Sometimes people just don’t want to feel like they’re walking on eggshells, and they want an acknowledgment that life is messy and that we can all say things the wrong way at any time, make mistakes.”

