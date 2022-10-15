Obama coming to Wisconsin to stump for Barnes, Evers

MADISON, Wisconsin (AP) — Former President Barack Obama, who twice won Wisconsin by large margins, is coming to the battlefield in the closing days of the campaign to boost Democratic governor and challenger to Republican US Senator Ron. Johnson.

Obama plans to hold an early vote on Oct. 29 in Milwaukee, the state’s largest city and home to the largest group of African American voters. Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes takes on Johnson and would be the first black senator from Wisconsin if he wins.

Barnes, who is from Milwaukee, has tried to energize black voters in a race that a Marquette University Law School poll this week showed Johnson had a clear lead.

Government Tony Evers is challenged by Tim Michels, a co-owner of a construction company backed by former President Donald Trump. Marquette polls have shown that race is roughly even for months.

US Senator Tammy Baldwin, US Representative Gwen Moore, who represents Milwaukee, will also appear along with other Democratic candidates for office, including Attorney General Josh Kaul.

Obama won Wisconsin by 14 points in 2008 and by 7 points in 2012. Those wide margins in presidential races are unusual in the state that Trump won by less than a point in 2016 but lost by less than a point to President Joe Biden in 2020. .

