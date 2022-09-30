Obama breaks down Hillary’s 2016 loss in off-record remarks to press

President Barack Obama reflected just days before leaving office on the many causes of Hillary Clinton’s surprise defeat in 2016, considering how things might have turned out if key players, including Bill and Hillary Clinton, had made ‘decisions different’.

Obama made the comments off the record during a meeting with progressive columnists just three days before he was succeeded by Donald Trump following a bitter election, in which Clinton won the popular vote but Trump prevailed in the Electoral College.

A transcript was included in a cache of documents that the Department of Justice provided to Bloomberg as part of a FOIA request, apparently by accident.

obama voiced his general optimism about the country and said there were “multiple contingencies that resulted in Trump being elected that somehow don’t suggest that the country is invariably racist, misogynist, whatever,” he said, after a campaign in which candidate Clinton and many of her surrogates accused Trump of racism.

“And the fact is, putting aside that Hillary Clinton got a substantially larger share of the vote, I think it’s fair to say that a whole host of different things happened: how the subject line of the email developed and the kind of chain from Bill Clinton getting on that plane, Comey making an announcement,” Obama said.

“At a lot of different junctures, people could have made different decisions that would have resulted in a different game.”

He was referring to various turning points in the election. One was the Clinton email scandal and how it ‘unfolded’, a comment that could range from Clinton’s decision to keep a private email server at her home, to her decision to have her team delete thousands of emails ‘personal’ emails, to their own audience. explanations that the candidate would offer. Clinton eventually apologized, calling it a “mistake.”

He also referenced Bill Clinton’s infamous June 2016 meeting with then-Attorney General Lynch on the Phoenix airport tarmac in 2016. Clinton said the two discussed their grandchildren and other matters, but critics said it was inappropriate. at the time the email was being investigated.

The third event he mentioned was former FBI Director James Comey’s decision to hold a press conference in July 2016 in which he said that Clinton had not committed crimes, but had been “grossly careless.” He then held a second press conference in which he announced that the investigation would be reopened after authorities discovered additional emails on former Rep. Anthony Weiner’s laptop.

Obama also reflected on attacks by the Democratic National Committee and former Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta, which US intelligence blames on Russia. The documents began to appear on websites during the campaign.

He referenced a fire hose of media reports based on the hacked information.

“I think the Russian leaks, how it played out, how all these things were reported, I mean, I’m just being honest with you, and many of you share this opinion. You guys weren’t necessarily to blame, but how did that play out,” he told opinion reporters.

He also pointed to the widespread failures in the polls, as well as the strategic mistakes of Clinton’s campaign.

‘Some polling and analysis failures that lead to a leading Democratic candidate never showing up in Michigan or Wisconsin, or showing up in a union hall, right? I mean, there are a lot of things that could have happened where we wouldn’t be having this particular conversation.

It is not clear why the government handed over the material.

“It’s a document I didn’t specifically ask for,” tweeted reporter Jason Leopold.

In other comments, Obama expressed his faith in American institutions and the difficulty Trump would have in trying to undo their legacy, for example by trying to repeal Obamacare.

‘I think four years is fine. Take a little water, but we can shrink fast enough to be fine. Eight years would be a problem. I would be concerned about an extended period where some of these standards have been broken and have started to corrode.