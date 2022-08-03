Oatly among over 50 products recalled as FDA warns of potential microbial contamination

Oat milk is one of more than 50 Lyons Magnus products that have been recalled due to possible microbial contamination.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reports that poor commercial sanitation practices at Lyon’s factories have led to possible contamination of the bacterium Cronobacter sakazakii. The bacterium causes a rare infection that can be dangerous for immunocompromised people. There are as yet no reported infections associated with the products.

Oatly has been at the forefront of the popularity of oat milk in the US in recent years. It has received support from stars like Jay-Z, Natalie Portman and Oprah, who were each members of a group that bought a $200 million stake in the company in 2020. Last year it reported revenue of $185.9 million — a 50 percent increase from the previous year.

Americans who have any of the 53 recalled products in their home are advised to throw it away or return it to a retailer for a refund.

Oat milk is one of 53 products included in the recall of products manufactured by Lyons Magnus. Poor commercial sanitation conditions are blamed for the potential exposure to Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria (file photo)

The FDA did not provide details on how it became aware of the potential contamination and which plants it occurred on.

The Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria in the recall centers can cause infections with symptoms such as fever, vomiting and a urinary tract infection.

Although infections are rare, the FDA warns that people who are immunocompromised or part of another vulnerable population are most at risk of suffering the infection.

Cronobacter: a rare infection that can be dangerous for infants and the elderly Cronobacter bacteria can be found in many dry foods – but not exclusively Infections caused by the bacteria are rare, with the CDC reporting only two to four confirmed cases per year It is most common and most dangerous in babies two months old or younger The elderly or those with severe vulnerabilities are also at risk for severe symptoms or death from the infection Infected infants are likely to develop meningitis as a result Other symptoms that affect all those infected include fever, vomiting and a urinary tract infection Bacteria at the heart of Abbott baby food recall from early 2022 Source: CDC

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports between two to four cases per year, although warns that this is likely an undercount.

Infants are among the group most at risk for the infection. The recall does not include Lyons Magnus products intended for infants.

It’s the same bacteria at the center of the Abbott baby food memory that led to a shortage that has hit the nation in recent months.

A total of 53 products under the Lyons Magnus umbrella have been affected by the recall.

These include Pirq protein products, Stumptown cold brew coffees, and Glucerna meal replacements designed for diabetics.

Oatly is the most recognizable brand in the group. The Malmö, Sweden-based company arrived in the US four years ago and quickly became a favorite among younger millennials and zoomers.

Oatly did not immediately respond to a request from DailyMail.com for comment.

Demand for the drink was so high as it expanded into the US and across Europe that it even faced supply shortages early in its first run.

The company reported revenue of $185.9 million in 2021, a 46 percent jump from the previous year.

It registered $55 million of those sales in America, nearly doubling its annual sales.

Oatly has benefited immensely from the fight against standard cow’s milk in recent years.

It comes as part of increased public concerns about lactose intolerance and environmental concerns surrounding the dairy industry.

The brand has also caught the attention of huge investors. In 2020, a group included Blackstone, one of the world’s largest private equity firms, media mogul Oprah Winfrey, actress Natalie Portman, and rapper Jay-Z. deposited a $200 million investment in the company.

Progressive New York Rep Alexandria Ocasio Cortez also has: promoted oat milk as a climate-friendly alternative to cow’s milk.