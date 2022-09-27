Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes goes on trial for seditious conspiracy over January 6 riots

Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes will face charges next week for seditious conspiracy over the January 6 riots at the US Capitol, which are considered one of the most serious cases to have emerged from the uprising.

Jury selection began Tuesday and could take several days, with the process expected to take at least five weeks.

Amid complaints from the Rhodes legal team and the others,The judge began to winnow the pool of potential jurors. These jurors will decide the fate of the first Jan. 6 defendants who will face trial on the rare Civil War-era indictment.

The case against Rhodes and his Oathkeeper associates is the biggest test yet for the Justice Department in its mass prosecution on Jan. 6 and is being heard in federal court not far from the Capitol.

Incendiary conspiracy can be difficult to prove, but a conviction will put you behind bars for up to 20 years. The last time anyone pleaded guilty to seditious conspiracy was 30 years ago.

Attorney for Rhodes, a former U.S. Army paratrooper and graduate of Yale Law School of Granbury, Texas, and four other members of the violent mob, can’t get a fair trial in Washington, DC.

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta has rejected the attorney’s latest offer to move the trial out of Washington. The judge acknowledged that no jury so far acquitted 6 defendants, but said this tells him nothing about “bias or inherent bias of jurors in the District of Columbia.”

Prosecutors have accused Rhodes of spearheading a weeklong plot to forcibly stop the transfer of presidential power from election denier Donald Trump to Joe Biden, which culminated in Oath Keepers storming the Capitol in combat gear on Jan. 6.

Stewart Rhodes, founder of the Oath Keepers, speaks at a rally outside the White House in Washington, June 25, 2017. Jury selection is expected to begin Tuesday in one of the most serious cases arising from the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol against founder of far-right Oath Keepers extremist group and four associates charged with seditious conspiracy

Edward Tarpley, one of the attorneys for Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes, arrives at the federal courthouse in Washington on Tuesday

Scene of the violent mob outside the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. Nearly 900 people have been indicted in the January 6 riot so far, and more than 400 have pleaded guilty or been convicted at trial

More than two dozen potential jurors had been dismissed by the court before Tuesday, including one journalist who had covered the events of January 6 and another who described that day as “one of the most insidious acts in the history of this country.” ‘

The judge on Tuesday disqualified three additional jurors over concerns about their impartiality.

One man recalled the fear and “trauma” he experienced on January 6. The judge also disqualified a woman who said she used to work as a housekeeper on Capitol Hill and still has many friends who work there.

“I was really scared for their lives that day,” she said.

Phillip Linder, a lawyer for Rhodes, had urged Judge Mehta to disqualify a man who said he has a close family friend who works for a house member, and recalled watching a livestream video of the Capitol attack.

The judge called it a “close call,” but declined to disqualify the man who said he could set aside what he’d heard about the Oath Keepers.

Hundreds of people have already been convicted of joining the mob that crossed police barriers, beat officers and smashed windows, displaced lawmakers and prevented the certification of Biden’s election victory.

Prosecutors will try to show that a plan by the Oathkeeper to prevent Biden from becoming president began well before that, in fact, before all the votes in the 2020 race had even been counted.

The last time prosecutors received an incendiary conspiracy conviction at trial was in 1995 in the case against Islamist militants who colluded to bomb landmarks in New York City.

Rhodes spent weeks mobilizing his followers to prepare to take up arms to defend Trump, authorities say.

The Oath Keepers repeatedly wrote in chat about the prospect of violence, mobilized weapons and put “quick reaction force” teams outside Washington on standby to quickly get weapons into the city if needed, authorities say.

On January 6, Oath Keepers were caught on camera storming the Capitol in military-style “stack” formation.

Rhodes is not accused of entering the Capitol, but phone records show he communicated with Oath Keepers who came in around the time of the riot and he was seen outside with members afterwards.

Three followers of Rhodes’ Oath Keepers have pleaded guilty to the charges and are likely to testify against him at the trial.

Rhodes’ lawyers have alleged that those oath keepers were pressured to plead guilty and lie to get a better conviction from the government.

On Tuesday, Rhodes’ lawyers asked the judge to bar prosecutors and witnesses from using words like “anti-government” or “extremists” when describing the oath-keepers to jurors, saying in court documents it would “add nothing but prejudice.” to what already promises to be an emotionally charged process.’

Rhodes’ lawyers have suggested that his defense will focus on his belief that Trump would invoke the Insurrection Act and call in a militia to support his bid to remain in power.

Defense attorneys say Rhodes’ actions in the weeks leading up to Jan. 6 were in preparation for what he believes would have been lawful orders from Trump under the Insurrection Act, but never materialized.

The defense has said that Oath Keepers wore helmets and goggles to protect themselves from possible attacks by left-wing antifa activists and that the “rapid response force” outside Washington was intended for defensive purposes if Trump were to invoke the Insurrection Act.

Also on Tuesday, a Maine man accused of hurling an unstrung bow at officers and other assaults on law enforcement officers was found guilty of several felony and misdemeanor charges. Kyle Fitzsimons, who wore a white butcher jacket and fur coat during the riot, waived his right to a jury and was convicted by a judge in a Washington trial.

Sentences for the rioters so far ranged from probation for minor felonies to 10 years in prison for a retired New York City police officer who used a metal flagpole to attack an officer in the Capitol.