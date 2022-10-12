Oath Keepers jury hears about massive weapon cache on Jan. 6

WASHINGTON (AP) — A member of the Oath Keepers who traveled to Washington for the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, testified Wednesday about a massive stash of weapons the far-right extremist group had hidden in a Virginia hotel room.

Taking the stand in the seditious conspiracy case against Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and four associatesTerry Cummings showed jurors an AR-15 firearm and an orange box of ammunition that he had contributed to the so-called rapid reaction force that the Oath Keepers had staged at the hotel outside Washington in case they needed guns.

“I hadn’t seen so many guns in one location since I was in the military,” said Cummings, a veteran who joined the Oath Keepers in Florida in 2020.

Prosecutors have said Oath Keepers teams guarded the arsenal of firearms and were willing to put them in the hands of extremists in the capital if necessary.

The alleged teams and stockpile of weapons are central to the Justice Department’s case against Rhodes and four associates charged with seditious conspiracy in the January 6 attack. Members of the Oath Keepers hid the firearms just outside Washington’s district boundaries, given the capital’s stricter gun laws.

Authorities have claimed that the teams and the stockpile were designed to quickly get weapons into the hands of Oath Keepers if they were needed to Conspiracy to Stop the Transfer of Power from Republican Donald Trump to Democrat Joe Biden.

Cummings’ testimony came into the second week of the trial, which is expected to last several weeks. The others on trial are Thomas Caldwell of Berryville, Virginia; Kenneth Harrelson of Titusville, Florida; Jessica Watkins of Woodstock, Ohio; and Kelly Meggs of Dunnellon, Florida.

Defense attorneys have not denied the existence of the rapid response teams, but noted that they were never deployed on January 6. They have accused the prosecutors of falsely portraying them as an invasion force.

Defense attorneys have said the Oath Keepers often set up rapid response forces for events, but insist they were defensive forces used only to protect against violence from antifa activists or in the event that Trump invoked the Insurrection Act. They are not charged with gun possession for bringing the guns to Virginia.

Rhodes’ lawyers have said they will argue they can’t find him guilty of seditious conspiracy because all the actions he took before Jan. 6 were in preparation for orders he expected from Trump under the Insurrection Act, which gives presidents wide discretion. gives to decide when military force is necessary.

Cummings told jurors that he traveled to Washington on Jan. 6 with other Oath Keepers to be part of a VIP security detail for Trump’s meeting at the Ellipse. He said he saw it as an opportunity to “express my First Amendment rights” and see a sitting president speak, which he had never done before.

Cummings said his understanding was that the rapid reaction forces “might not be used as an offensive situation, but more as a show of force.”

Cummings said he was part of a group that acted as a security team for a VIP at Trump’s pre-riot rally. Cummings and other Oath Keepers left before Trump’s speech ended and headed for the Capitol.

He remembered Meggs talking about entering the Capitol, something Cummings said wasn’t a good idea. He then split off to look for a bathroom, and when he returned the group was gone. The group entered the Capitol while he was gone, he said. Until an hour later, Cummings rejoined other Florida Oath Keepers, and eventually Rhodes appeared too.

Cummings said he had heard nothing about plans to storm or attack the Capitol, although he also said he was not in a leadership position. He has not faced any criminal charges, was subpoenaed to testify before the government and acknowledged in the gallery that he contributed to the legal defense fund of some of the defendants.

Authorities have said that on Jan. 5, Meggs and the Florida Oath Keepers brought rifle boxes, rifle cases and briefcases filled with ammunition to the Virginia hotel that served as the home for the rapid response force. Another team from Arizona brought in guns, ammunition and supplies for 30 days, according to court papers. A North Carolina team had guns in a vehicle parked in the hotel’s parking lot, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors have described surveillance footage of Oath Keepers rolling bags, large bins and what appears to be at least one gun case into the hotel.

In early January, Rhodes spent $15,500 on weapons for several days, including an AR platform rifle, magazines, mounts, sights and other equipment, prosecutors said. Caldwell, in one message, suggested taking a boat to carry “heavy weapons” across the Potomac River to the “waiting arms” of the Oath Keepers.

A former North Carolina Oathkeeper described setting up a rapid response force last week for the “Million MAGA March” in Washington on Nov. 14, 2020, in case Trump would invoke the Insurrection Act. Thousands of Trump supporters gathered that day at Freedom Plaza along Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington to rally behind Trump’s false election claims.

The former oath officer, John Zimmerman, told the jurors that the oath officers had hidden at least a dozen rifles and several handguns in his van parked at Arlington National Cemetery to serve as a rapid response force on the occasion. He said they never took the guns into Washington.

Associated Press writer Alanna Durkin Richer in Boston contributed to this report.

