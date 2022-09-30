Oasis star ‘Bonehead’ Paul Arthurs reveals he’s been given the ‘all clear’ following cancer battle

Oasis star ‘Bonehead’ Paul Arthurs has revealed he is cancer free after battling tonsil cancer.

The former Oasis guitarist, 57, who revealed in April that he had been diagnosed with the disease, said on Thursday that he has been given “everything clear” by doctors.

“Update on my cancer, I had a full scan 10 days ago and it’s all clear, it’s gone,” Bonehead began in an Instagram post, which was “liked” by Liam Gallagher.

‘I’ve had a scan and it’s gone’: Oasis star ‘Bonehead’ Paul Arthurs, 57, revealed on Thursday he’s been ‘completely safe’ after his battle with tonsil cancer

“Thank you all so much for the messages I’ve been getting all along, you’ve helped me more than you know.”

He thanked his doctors and nurses who helped him through his struggle, writing: ‘Thank you especially to the team @TheChristieNHS now on the recovery and goodbye x (sic)’

Liam Gallagher’s daughter Molly, 24, commented below: ‘Best news!’ add a love heart emoji.

Rocker: Paul is a founding member of the band Oasis and is on stage during rehearsals in 1996

“Update on my cancer, I had a full scan 10 days ago and it’s all clear, it’s gone,” Bonehead began in an Instagram post, which was “liked” by Liam Gallagher

Liam Gallagher’s daughter Molly, 24, commented below: ‘Best news!’ add a love heart emoji

The musician was diagnosed with tonsil cancer earlier this year and then shared the news with his fans via Twitter.

He wrote on the microblogging platform at the time, “Just to let you all know that I’m going to take a break from playing for a while.

“I’ve been diagnosed with tonsil cancer, but the good news is it’s treatable and I’ll be starting a course of treatment soon.”

Liam Gallagher, his former Oasis bandmate, quickly took to social media to show his support.

Announcement: The musician was diagnosed with tonsil cancer earlier this year and then shared the news with his fans via Twitter

Liam, 50, wrote on Twitter: “I am sending BIG love to the only Bonehead and his family wishing you a speedy recovery, we are all thinking of your rasta, you are back on stage before you can say we are doing Colombia are LG x (sic)’

Andy Bell, another former Oasis star, also sent his best wishes to Bonehead.

He wrote: ‘Get well soon Bone. (sic)’

Bonehead left Oasis in 1999, saying he wanted to spend more time with his family.

However, over the years he has continued to collaborate with Liam, including in his band Beady Eye and on other solo projects.

The former Oasis duo performed together on Liam’s sets at the Reading and Leeds festivals in 2021, and he was also set to perform on Liam’s return to Knebworth in June.

Touching: Liam Gallagher shared his own good wishes for Paul on Twitter at the time of his diagnosis, wishing him a ‘quick recovery’

Good wishes: Former Oasis band members Andy Bell and Tony McCarroll also passed on their love and support at the time

Support: The Fratellis bassist Barry wrote: ‘All the love man, stay strong x’

Paul is best known as the co-founder of Oasis during their 90s heyday, as a rhythm guitarist and keyboardist for the band.

He was a key part of the group’s early success, appearing on their albums Absolutely Maybe, (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? and Be Here Now, before leaving the band in 1999.

Bonehead was a regular of the rock star’s tours and one-off appearances – and was about to join Liam on his highly anticipated return to Knebworth in June.

Fans also took to social media to express their well wishes to Paul at the time of his diagnosis, with one writing: ‘We will always support you, motherfucker, you are a legend. I will always pray for you.’

Long-lasting friendship: Paul has recently been with Rock n’ Roll star Liam on tours and one-off appearances (pictured together in 2016)

Another said: ‘Get well soon Bonehead take care of yourself, see you soon on stage.’

A third wrote: ‘Hi Paul. I’m sorry to hear this news, but I send you love and strength and best wishes.. take care of yourself and get well soon take care of yourself.’

In 2016, Paul reflected on the legendary rivalry between the Gallagher brothers and told the… Shropshire Star: “Generally speaking, you guys are big boys and it’s forgotten the next morning.”

What is tonsil cancer? A painless lump in the neck is a textbook example of tonsil cancer. Others include a persistent sore throat, one tonsil getting bigger than the other, and difficulty swallowing. Tonsil cancer is easy to miss because the symptoms can be quite subtle. About the disease, Professor Nutting told MailOnline in March: “There is no good awareness of this cancer.” Tonsil cancer usually occurs in people in their 40s and 50s, and the number of cases has doubled in the past decade, according to figures from Cancer Research UK. 1,600 new cases are diagnosed each year. Some have been linked to smoking and drinking, but tonsil cancer cases are on the rise because of an increase in the prevalence of HPV, or human papillomavirus, a sexually transmitted virus so common, says Professor Nutting, “almost all of us will be infected on at some point. HPV is now thought to cause about half of all tonsil cancer cases. The virus has also been linked to cervical cancer, which is why teenage girls have been offered HPV vaccinations since 2008 — and boys’ vaccinations will begin later this year.

Making their mark: Oasis are among the most successful acts on the UK Singles Chart and Albums Chart, with eight UK number one singles and eight UK number one albums (photo 1997)

‘I had a good relationship with everyone. And I’m closer to Liam now than I’ve ever been in my life. I always said I was the rhythm guitarist and tour psychiatrist.

“If there was a little bit of rain as we meandered down the freeway, I’d be the one to break up Noel and Liam and tell them to get over it and sit down. I always jumped in.’

A painless lump in the neck is a textbook example of tonsil cancer. Others include a persistent sore throat, one tonsil getting bigger than the other, and difficulty swallowing.

The disease is easy to miss, as the symptoms can be quite subtle. About the disease, Professor Nutting told MailOnline in March: “There is no good awareness of this cancer.”

Tonsil cancer usually occurs in people in their 40s and 50s, and the number of cases has doubled in the past decade, according to figures from Cancer Research UK. 1,600 new cases are diagnosed each year.

Some have been linked to smoking and drinking, but tonsil cancer cases are on the rise because of an increase in the prevalence of HPV, or the human papillomavirus, a sexually transmitted virus so common, says Professor Nutting, “almost all of us will are infected at some point.