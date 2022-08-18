Oasis photographer shares behind the scenes shots from the band’s Be Here Now cover shoot

It was the album that arguably brought the curtain down on Brit Pop, that ephemeral moment when whining, ambitious indie music dominated the UK airwaves.

But for those of us with elephant-like memories, it’s also been 25 long years – or, somewhat depressingly, a quarter of a century – since Oasis released their third album, Be Here Now.

On August 21, 1997, long before the advent of streaming services and digital downloads, fans flocked to local record stores for a copy of the album, already captivated by the signature cover art – a tribute to the late, great Keith Moon.

Here we go: Oasis star Liam Gallagher poses for a behind-the-scenes photo from the set of their now infamous Be Here Now cover shoot at Stocks House in Tring, Hertfordshire

Inspired by a legendary story about the late Who drummer who drove his Rolls Royce into a swimming pool, photographer Michael Spencer Jones was hired to shoot the cover on the extensive grounds of Stocks House in leafy Hertfordshire.

The centerpiece would, of course, be the car, an obligatory Rolls, submerged in the water of the outdoor pool – a symbol of the band’s status as one of the greatest bands in the world.

But he would be oblivious to the chaos that would ensue as he prepared for what should have been a simple day’s work on the 182-acre Georgian estate on April 16, 1997.

Spencer Jones shares behind-the-scenes photos of what he easily describes as a “chaotic” shoot, and Spencer Jones admits that a combination of word of mouth and excessive drinking turned it into a nightmare.

Graft: A crane and sunken platform were used to illuminate the luxury car in the sprawling pool of the Georgian estate

A little resigned: members of the production team watched as the vehicle was carefully driven to the pool for the filming

“Whether or not Keith Moon drove a Rolls Royce, a Lincoln Continental, a Chrysler Wimbledon or any other car in a pool or not and whether there was water in the pool at the time doesn’t matter,” Spencer says. . Jones recalled.

“The point is that whatever the screenplay was, it was a lavish statement of rock’n’roll excess, and therefore made a fine basis for an album cover.”

But the shoot soon backfired as news of the riotous band’s presence in the usually sleepy English village began to spread, prompting rabid fans to gather outside Stocks House – the former home of Victor Lowness, executive director of Playboy magazine.

Spencer Jones recalled: ‘Word of Oasis ‘came out’ and what should have been a private and private shoot turned into a public one. As it got dark, the chaos subsided and more and more people entered the set, including hotel guests, hotel staff, people from the local village, the press, firefighters, police officers, etc.

Don’t mind me: Liam is pictured enjoying a beer between shots on the Hertfordshire set of photographer Michael Spencer Jones’ Be Here Now cover shoot

Safety first: Fencing surrounded the pool ahead of the shoot, which Michael Spencer Jones admits quickly descended into chaos

Banter: Liam and Noel let their hair down next to the red moped that would later be immortalized on the album cover

Let’s Talk: Liam chats on a stony cell phone while waiting to be called for another shot on the Hertfordshire set

Hard at work: a crane is seen lifting the white Rolls Royce before depositing it in the outdoor pool of Stocks House

‘At one point I found it difficult to get close to the camera; by that time many people, including the band, began to feel the effects of the alcohol they drank during the day.’

He added: “While all this was happening, an old 78rpm record Liam had brought back from the 1930s was playing on the old gramophone visible to the right of the recording.”

Originally the cover was supposed to be a night shot, but overnight the shot had fallen into chaos.

Go, go, go: the car slowly sinks below the surface where it stood on a specially installed platform

Cigarettes and alcohol: Liam likes to smoke on set. Spencer Jones admits the band quickly got drunk after drinking all day on the Georgian estate

Nightmare: The shoot soon went awry as news of the riotous band’s presence in the usually sleepy English village began to spread, prompting rabid fans to gather outside Stocks House

Reminiscences: ‘The daytime session went well, but by the evening everything descended into absolute chaos,’ recalls Spencer Jones

‘The cover of Be Here Now was originally supposed to be a nighttime recording. So taking pictures during the day was a backup plan. It was a very long recording. The day session went well but by the evening everything just fell into absolute chaos.

“It’s great to revisit some of the footage and especially the nighttime version that I restored for the 25th anniversary.”

A deluxe edition of Be Here Now was released on August 19 in honor of the album’s 25th anniversary, including a silver double heavyweight LP, a double picture disc and cassette.

The 12-track album, which featured the hit single D’You Know What I Mean?, received widespread acclaim upon its original release, selling over a million copies that year and topping the charts in 15 different countries.

