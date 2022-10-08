OAS boss vows to cooperate in ethics probe of romance claim

MIAMI (AP) – The head of the Organization of American States says he will not interfere in an internal ethics investigation into claims he had a romance with a staffer, and insists he took no action to protect the younger woman allegedly involved.

Luis Almagro made the comments late Friday from Peru’s capital at the end of the OAS’s annual meeting.

“We’re not going to interfere in any part of the investigation,” Almagro said.

The OAS chief responded to a report from The Associated Press that revealed he is facing an investigation into his alleged relationship with the Mexican-born woman who is two decades his junior.

Several current and former staffers, as well as regional diplomats, told the AP that the relationship between the two was poor public secret within the Washington-based Organization for Peace and Democracy.

Almagro declined to comment on the relationship, saying he doesn’t like to talk about his private affairs.

But he said he would answer any questions from the OAS Inspector General and was confident he would be cleared of any wrongdoing for never favoring the unnamed staffer in employment decisions.

“Unfortunately, I will be the person least informed about this process, as I will not participate in any phase of it,” he said.

Almagro, 59, denied he was ever the woman’s supervisor and the OAS news agency said she has been working in the secretariat of the Democracy Strengthening Organization since 2019.

However, in several online bios and in photos with Almagro in March, some of which have been posted to OAS social media accounts, the woman is described as an “advisor” or sometimes “chief advisor” to the secretary general.

After AP contacted the woman via her OAS email, her LinkedIn profile was modified to indicate that she no longer serves as an advisor to the organization. The OAS news agency said she has been on unpaid leave since June. It was not said why.

