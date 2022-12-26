Oakland Roots wants to be a world class soccer team. Can the city support you?

OAKLAND — With a raucous and devoted fan following, a professional football team known as the Roots has become a new sports phenomenon in Oakland and a rare source of pride in a city that could be on the verge of losing its last major sports franchise.

Now, in the aftermath of what is being called the greatest World Cup final ever, the team is looking to put down stronger roots in Oakland.

Just two years after its formation, Oakland Roots SC, short for Soccer Club, has been selling out its games at Laney College’s 5,500-seat soccer stadium. A companion women’s team, the Oakland Soul, will debut next year.

But tough questions loom for the Roots, with team management committed to staying in Oakland and determined to build a temporary 10,000-seat stadium, and then a permanent facility, by the time its lease at Laney College expires in 2024.

While the Roots have been enthusiastically received by fans who have watched the Warriors and Raiders leave and the A’s inching toward Las Vegas, the realities of Oakland real estate could pose problems for a team with big dreams of to be a major sports brand.

Two sites have emerged as contenders, both with interesting pros and cons lists: One is a parking lot at the Oakland Coliseum complex, and the other is 10 miles away, on unused land at the former Naval Air Base at Alameda Point.

The makeshift stadium, a structure that could easily be dismantled if circumstances suddenly change, would house the team for the next decade as it searches for a permanent home that is nearly twice as large, team president Lindsey Barenz said in an interview. But that’s a long way off, considering the typical lifespan of emerging sports leagues like the USL Championship, the professional division in which the Roots compete a tier below Major League Soccer, which includes the San Jose Earthquake.

“We conducted a survey for every turf parcel in Oakland to find a temporary home,” Barenz said. “There’s not an inch of land in the city that we haven’t surveyed.”

At the Coliseum complex, a triangular concrete structure known as the Malibu Lot would provide enough space to house the soccer stadium, concourse, and concession vendors, a stone’s throw from Oakland Arena and the Coliseum, the dilapidated home and longtime A’s baseball player.

The property, in East Oakland, has been engulfed in all sorts of negativity as the A’s clamor to get rid of it for a waterfront development to the west near Jack London Square. Supporters of A liken the Colosseum area to a concrete jungle devoid of major businesses or things to do.

However, Barenz believes the area is ripe for revitalization, especially given its accessibility from BART, the airport, and Interstate 880. The city and county of Alameda jointly own the Coliseum property, though the A’s are in the works. to acquire half the county to redevelop for uses other than baseball.

Brien Dixon of the African-American Sports and Entertainment Group, which is working to bring a WNBA team to Oakland, believes the Coliseum site could one day become a major sports and entertainment center.

“At the end of the day, you just need the right investors and enough money to make it happen,” said Dixon, whose group has also sought to form a lower-division soccer franchise in Oakland called The Town FC.

Ultimately, the future of the Coliseum property depends largely on what happens with the A’s much-anticipated development deal in West Oakland. Free from all that drama is the former naval base at Alameda Point, which Barenz praised for its “incredible views” of downtown Oakland and the city’s harbor.

But there are very few options for public transit riders to access the 1,500 acres of land there. That could pose challenges for the Roots, which have publicly pledged to be an environmentally sustainable sports attraction.

Another obvious and inescapable hurdle: The decommissioned Naval Air Base is in Alameda, and moving there could force Roots’ argument to residents that the team is firmly community-based, especially now that the A’s brand of being # RootedInOakland faces so much scorn among residents

Why can’t the Roots stay at Laney College? Average attendance there is around 4,600, and twice-weekly home games draw an energized fan base, despite the team’s lackluster results in its first two USL Championship seasons.

Both the Roots and John Beam, Laney College’s athletic director, agree they have a harmonious working relationship. But the team’s home games have begun to conflict with Laney College’s own athletic programs and classes, prompting Beam to ask the Roots to cover a nearby grass field so there’s more room for everyone.

The Roots have also had to apply a new layer of artificial turf to the Laney College football field every game to make it big enough for regulation football, an expensive process that Barenz says is not sustainable in the long term.

Still, Beam believes there is a way for the team to stay at Laney College if finding a new home proves too difficult.

“The Roots are going to spend a ton of money on an empty site and then build a permanent site somewhere else. Wouldn’t it make more sense to stay here in Laney, in the heart of Oakland?” she said in an interview.

Barenz has spent the offseason planning for the team’s future at the Roots’ state-of-the-art practice facility, just north of the city’s airport, where the Raiders lived before fleeing to Las Vegas.

The complex is impressively large for a US soccer team that doesn’t compete in MLS, and the locker room area is painted the team’s signature black, though the walls still sport Raiders logos.

The Roots will likely have to move out of the complex soon, Barenz said, as the city and county are looking to auction it off. And while the team could look to buy the property, management hasn’t decided if it’s worth the investment.

In the end, it’s just one of many big decisions for a sports franchise that carries the heart of the Oaklanders on its back.

“We are at the forefront of what it means to run a professional sports franchise in the 21st century,” Barenz said. “And we know there’s a better way to do it.”