Oak Fire near Yosemite National Park explodes in size, evacuations ordered

A fast-moving wildfire near Yosemite National Park exploded in size into one of California’s largest wildfires of the year on Saturday, prompting evacuation orders for thousands of people and cutting power to more than 2,000 homes and businesses.

The Oak Fire began Friday afternoon southwest of the park near the town of Midpines in Mariposa County and had grown rapidly to 10.2 square miles by Saturday morning, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire.

“Fire activity is extreme,” Cal Fire said in a situation report on Saturday, noting that the wildfire has been contained at zero percent. ‘Explosive fire behavior is a challenge for firefighters.’

The origin of the forest fire is under investigation. It broke out as firefighters made progress against a previous blaze that burned to the edge of a forest of giant redwoods in the southernmost part of Yosemite Park.

A house burns as the Oak Fire sweeps through the area near Mariposa, California on Saturday

Firefighters work Saturday as the Oak Fire site near Mariposa, California

Firefighter Joanna Jimenez holds a dog she found in a fire evacuation zone on Saturday as the Oak Fire burns

An aerial view of an Oak Fire plane near Yosemite National Park taken from above Yosemite Valley, California

The fire zone of the Oak Fire near Midpines can be seen Saturday after the bushfire exploded in size

Evacuation orders went into effect Saturday for more than 6,000 people living several miles away in the sparsely populated rural area, said Daniel Patterson, a spokesman for the Sierra National Forest.

Cal Fire described the Oak Fire’s activity as “extreme with frequent runs, spot fires and group flares.”

By Saturday morning, the fire had destroyed 10 residential and commercial buildings, damaged five others and threatened another 2,000 buildings, Cal Fire said.

The fire caused numerous road closures, including a closure of Highway 140 between Carstens Road and Allred Road, blocking one of the main routes into Yosemite.

More than 400 firefighters, helicopters, other aircraft and bulldozers fought the blaze, which was located in a sparsely populated, largely rural area of ​​the Sierra Nevada foothills, said Daniel Patterson, a spokesman for the Sierra National Forest.

A house burns as the Oak Fire sweeps through the area near Mariposa, California on Saturday. Fast Moving Oak Fire Burning Outside Yosemite National Park Has Forced Evacuations

Hot weather, low humidity and bone-dry vegetation caused by the worst drought in decades were the cause of the fire, challenging firefighters, Patterson said.

California has seen increasingly larger and deadlier wildfires in recent years as climate change has made the West much warmer and drier over the past 30 years.

Scientists have said the weather will remain more extreme and wildfires will be more frequent, destructive and unpredictable.

“The fire goes fast. This blaze yesterday threw embers in front of it as far as two miles,’ said Patterson. “These are exceptional fire conditions.” The cause of the fire was investigated.

Allison Baggett watches the Oak Fire burn near her home in Mariposa, California before evacuating Friday night

Mariposa County residents prepare to evacuate as the Oak Fire gets bigger on Friday night

A house burns as the Oak Fire sweeps through the area near Mariposa, California on Saturday

Firefighters mop up a hot spot as the Oak Fire sweeps through the area on Saturday

A plane descends retarder while battling the Oak Fire in Mariposa County on Friday night

Pacific Gas & Electric said on its website that more than 2,600 homes and businesses in the area had lost power as of Friday afternoon and there was no indication of when it would be restored.

“PG&E has no access to the affected equipment,” the utility said.

An elderly man without shoes who tried to flee the fire Friday crashed his sedan into a ditch in a closed area and was helped by firefighters.

He was driven safely out of the area and appeared to be uninjured. Several other residents remained in their homes Friday night as the fire continued to burn nearby.

Meanwhile, firefighters have made significant progress against a wildfire that started in Yosemite National Park and burned out in the Sierra National Forest.

Firefighters watch as the Oak Fire burns Saturday in Darrah, Mariposa County

A Cal Fire firefighter lights a backfire while fighting the Oak Fire near Mariposa, California on Saturday

A firefighter puts out the flames as the Oak Fire crosses Darrah Rd. in Mariposa County on Friday

A view of a burned down house after the Oak Fire passed through the area near Mariposa, California

The Washburn Fire was 79 percent under control Friday after burning about 7.5 square miles of forest.

It was one of the biggest fires of the year in California, along with the Lost Lake Fire in Riverside County, which was completely contained in 9 square miles by June.

The fire broke out on July 7, forcing the south entrance to Yosemite to close and evacuate the community of Wawona as it burned on the edge of Mariposa Grove, home to hundreds of giant redwoods, the world’s largest trees by volume.

Wawona Road will reopen on Saturday for the time being, according to the park website.