One of Australia’s favorite ice creams has been released in a new chocolate flavor after a collaboration with Oak milk.

The renowned taste of oak chocolate has given a twist to the classic Golden Gaytime and gives it a rich chocolate taste.

The decadent new treat has a delicious oak-inspired center, dipped in a layer of chocolate and enrobed in Golden Gaytime’s famous cookies.

Oak Milk has teamed up with Golden Gaytime to release a new chocolate flavor of the classic Aussie ice cream available now in select stores

Starting today, customers can pick up a box of four for $9.90 from IGA, Ritchie’s, and Drakes & Romeos.

Coles, convenience stores and gas stations will stock the new Oak Gaytime starting in September.

This isn’t the first time Golden Gaytime has been given a flavor twist with a Coco Pops, Birthday Cake and Crunchy Nut variant now also available.

Golden Gaytime spokesperson Annie Lucchitti said the new ice cream is sure to be a crowd pleaser.

Golden Gaytime Oak brings together the iconic elements of Golden Gaytime with the unmistakable Oak Choc Milk flavor hit. It’s creamy, crumbly, choccy—delicious,’ she said.

The ice cream isn’t the first classic Australian treat to take on a unique twist.

A new Violet Crumble Espresso Martini has launched across Australia, delighting sweet-tooth cocktail fans.

Feminae Beverage Co. has teamed up with classic Aussie chocolate to create a decadent boozy treat that’s on sale now, but only while supplies last.

Each box costs $79.95 and contains two liters of ready-made martini and a 30 g bar of Violet Crumble to crush and use as a garnish.

The Feminaè X Violet Crumble Espresso Martini is a delicious blend of cold drip coffee, premium vodka and Australian cream.

The blend is infused with the chocolate, caramel and honeycomb flavors of the famous Violet Crumble.

Perfect as a party starter or after dinner. The luxuriously creamy cocktail can be drunk straight from the fridge into a martini glass or shaken in a cocktail shaker with sprinkled ice or Violet Crumble crumbs.

Feminae Beverage Co. has teamed up with Violet Crumble to create a decadent boozy treat that’s on sale now for $79.95, but only while supplies last

The two-liter box makes 24 standard drinks and can be purchased online for a limited time on the Feminaè website, with shipping starting Monday, August 1.

Foodies online have tagged their friends and expressed their excitement about the unique new collaboration cocktail, with someone saying it could be their “new favorite.”

Feminaè is an Australian drinks company that makes unique cocktails from Melbourne, including the popular passion fruit and pavlova cosmopolitan and pink grapefruit gin.