O Canada! Proud moment as four Mounties lead Queen Elizabeth II’s final funeral procession

Four ‘beautiful and spectacular’ horses from the Royal Canadian Mountain Police led Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral procession today, the culmination of a 53-year love affair between the late Monarch and the ‘Mounties’.

Ridden by Canadian officers wearing the famous red tunics and stetsons, the four horses marched through the streets of London from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch.

The procession marked a proud moment for Canadians, with some tweeting that it is a “huge honour” for Canada.

Fittingly, one of the quartet riding in the procession is named Elizabeth, in honor of the Queen Mother, and was given to the Queen as a gift on the occasion of her Diamond Jubilee in 2012.

Elizabeth, 17, paraded alongside George, a 22-year-old horse who has been ridden by King Charles at Trooping The Color ceremonies since 2009, and Sir John, a 14-year-old loader currently being ridden by Princess Anne.

The last member of the foursome, 16 years old, is called Darby and has traveled the world with the Musical Ride – a spectacular demonstration team consisting of 32 horses with riders with 2 meter long lances, performing intricate manoeuvres.

The horses were ridden during the procession by RCMP officers Superintendent Kevin Fahey, Sergeant Major Scott Williamson, Corporal Justine Rogawski and Constable Katy Loisel.

The Mounties led the procession and were immediately followed by representatives of the George Cross foundations from Malta, the former Royal Ulster Constabulary and four representatives from the NHS.

A general view of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police’s Mounties along The Mall on Monday

One Briton tweeted: ‘Not just Brits who do the pomp and circumstance so well. Canadian Mounties look stunning’

Queen Elizabeth II rides her beloved horse Burmese, a gift from the RCMP, during the 1969 Trooping of the Color

The Queen, who visited Canada 22 times during her 70-year reign, was Honorary Commissioner of the Mounties, and the four horses leading her funeral procession are among a long line of horses given to the monarch by Canada.

The RCMP’s Mounties today were hailed as ‘delightful’ by those who saw the Queen’s funeral procession, with some Canadians saying it was a ‘proud moment’ for them.

One Canadian tweeted: ‘As a Canadian, if you’re not proud to see the Mounties lead the Commonwealth section of the procession, I don’t know what to say!’

Another Canadian said, ‘Thank you, Your Majesty, for selecting the Royal Canadian Mounted Police to lead your procession. A huge honour. Canada mourns your passing.’

One Briton tweeted: ‘Not just Brits who do the pomp and circumstance so well. Canadian Mounties look stunning.

Another Twitter user tweeted, “I really wasn’t expecting the Mounties. Those delightful horses. I’d be silent today, out of respect (my mother’s voice in my head), but the Mounties! I couldn’t let them pass.’

Another wrote: ‘I thought the Canadian Mounties looked spectacular!’

Sergeant Major Williamson, riding in Darby today, said it was “incredibly humbling” to be given the honor of leading the funeral procession.

“The relationship we have with Her Majesty is very special and it is fair to say that it has even become very personal.

“It’s hard to describe everything I’m feeling right now. I have the personal emotions of sadness and grief. Obviously there is a lot of pressure right now.

“We are currently in what we would call a ‘no fail mission’, and that is to represent the strength and the great people of this country at this ceremony.”

The Queen’s deep affection for the RCMP began when the Mounties gifted her a horse named Burmese in 1969.

The beautiful black mare quickly became one of Queen Elizabeth’s favorite horses, riding her for 18 years at Trooping The Color between 1969 and 1986.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police during Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday

The horses were ridden during the procession by RCMP officers Superintendent Kevin Fahey, Sergeant Major Scott Williamson, Corporal Justine Rogawski and Constable Katy Loisel

Burmese people gained public recognition in 1981 when a teenager fired six loose rounds from a pistol during the ceremony.

Though the Burmese was initially startled and galloped forward, the queen, an accomplished horseman, quickly regained control, to the cheers of the crowd.

The following year, Queen Elizabeth was pictured in Burmese riding with U.S. President Ronald Reagan in Windsor.

When her beloved horse retired in 1986, the Queen refused to ride a replacement and chose to participate in the parade from a carriage.

The Burmese, meanwhile, enjoyed a pampered retirement at Windsor Castle and were taken to the pastures where the Queen could see her during her visits. Burmese died in 1990 at the age of 28 and was buried on the Windsor grounds.

“She rode Burmese for 18 Trooping The Color and that was the beginning of a special relationship we created with Her Majesty,” added Sergeant Major Williamson.

At 16 hands tall and with a calm temperament, the mare Elizabeth seemed to have captured the Queen’s heart in recent years the way Burmese once did.

After receiving the horse as a gift, Her Majesty promised to return the generosity of the RCMP by breeding it and returning their first foal.

Queen Elizabeth II inspects a detachment of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Windsor

A first attempt with a stallion named High Spirits was unsuccessful, so the Queen sent the mare to Germany, where success was found with a stallion named Viscount.

The next foal, named Victoria, made history in 2016 when it became the first non-thoroughbred bloodline to be born on the Queen’s Sandringham Estate.

The Queen kept her promise to the Mounties and presented Victoria as a gift on the occasion of the country’s 150th anniversary.

The mare Elizabeth had a second foal, which was named Venus by the Queen’s granddaughter, Lady Louise Windsor.