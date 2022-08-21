NZ truckie who won $19million on Powerball claims he was conned by ‘clairvoyant’: Mark Lipsham

A New Zealand truck driver whose life changed forever when he became an instant multi-millionaire has embarked on his struggle since winning Lotto, including encounters with a “psychic” who claims to have ripped him off and nearly “broke” him.

Mark Lipsham was a worker on the Puhoi expressway extension in Auckland when his lucky numbers were drawn on Powerball in late 2017, netting him NZ$19.1 million (AUS$17.1 million).

The former soldier had recently celebrated his 53rd birthday when he started using “dreaming numbers” which he wrote down and used when he bought Lotto tickets.

Mr Lipsham found out about his huge windfall when he retrieved his ticket at a supermarket on his way home from work. The next day he quit his job.

He struggled to come to terms with his sudden windfall, which began to wane after a long line of friends and acquaintances began asking for alms.

Two years later, in October 2019, the father of two was lonely and in a dark place when a neighbor suggested getting help from a clairvoyant “who apparently knew about money.”

He met and began to seek advice on all aspects of his life from Kim Helmbright, who not only provided health and life counseling but also took charge of his financial and legal affairs.

Over the next seven months, Helmbright helped Mr. Lipsham with everything from breathing tips to drinking less alcohol, while suggesting that he distance himself from family and friends.

Mr Lipsham transferred $70,000 to Helmbright, which he believed was for those services, after she told him they were “very expensive and I’d like to be paid if I ask.”

He also entered the real estate market around the same time, claiming that he gave Helmbright NZ$2.8 million in December 2019 to handle the home purchases on his behalf.

Mr Lipsham had been away for several months to visit family and was forced to move into a hotel when he returned to Auckland in March 2020 after Helmbright told him there were delays in the property purchase.

Two months later, he texted Helmbright asking for an update on his money and new home and he claims he got a rude reply back.

‘Six weeks of no contact and you just text me. I’m not answering your call because I don’t want you to talk to me that way,” she texted, according to the New Zealand Herald.

Mr Lipsham then decided to end professional ties with Helmbright when his bank balance dropped to NZ$12 million.

‘In the end it really didn’t help at all. I actually got scammed and had a lot of money,” he told the publication.

‘I thought to myself: I’ll just let it go’. I have been through this stressful time. I don’t want to experience it anymore. I’m just going with what I’ve got.’

Mr Lipsham initially decided to cut his losses but later met a friend who offered to help him get his money back.

A search revealed that Helmbright had purchased two properties purchased in her own name within three months of the payment of NZ$2.8 million.

Mr Lipsham issued legal freezing orders for both properties and initiated legal proceedings, alleging that Helmbright bought the land with ‘fraudulently’ obtained money.

Helmbright told the Supreme Court last month that the NZ was $2.8 million for the services she provided under a formal freelance agreement and that she was free to do as she pleased with it.

Evidence presented in court showed that the agreement was either cobbled together by Helmbright or purchased by her through an online site.

The dispute has since been resolved out of court.

Mr Lipsham said he was unable to discuss the details of the settlement, citing legal reasons.

But documents filed with Land Information NZ reveal that two properties have recently been transferred from Helmbright to interests controlled by Mr Lipsham.

Helmbright denied the allegation of fraud in the warning document when the publication contacted him, but did not respond to other questions.

Mr Lipsham says he’s in a good place now with his bank account now looks healthier than ever before.

He’s also excited about his first-ever overseas trip and upcoming wedding.

He also had some advice for lucky Lotto winners who claim life-changing windfalls.

‘Do not tell anyone.’