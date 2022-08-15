NZ serial killer: Human remains found in suitcase in an auctioned off storage unit

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A family gets the shock of their lives after purchasing the contents of an abandoned storage room and finding the remains of several corpses in suitcases.

The residents of New Zealand bid in an auction last week and won the contents of the unit – a common practice for unpaid rent storage sheds that has even turned into a popular US reality TV show, Storage Wars.

Buyers are not allowed to thoroughly search the contents before the auction and it was only when the family began looking at what they had bought in their home in south Auckland that they made the horrifying discovery.

Police are now looking for a serial killer as forensic investigators try to determine how many victims were in the briefcase.

“I feel sorry for the family because they have nothing to do with it,” said a neighbor, Shelton Honana. News Hub.

“Whoever did it… front. It’s a little unfair, mate. It’s horrible, damn scary,’ he added.

Forensic police remove a rental trailer used to return the contents of the storage room (photo)

Auctioning lockers with unpaid rent is a common practice that has even turned into a popular American reality show (Photo: TV show Storage Wars)

Witnesses reported seeing three different hearses outside the home on Thursday evening after authorities were called in by the shocked buyers.

A large rental trailer used to transport the loot was also removed from the house by investigators.

Detectives said the family had no involvement other than unfortunately bidding on the wrong unit.

Uniformed officers and forensic teams swarmed the house after the discovery and additional police were stationed at Moncrief Aventue in Clendon Park over the weekend.

Guidance in the provision of the residents.

Detectives and forensic teams swarmed the home of a family who unknowingly bought its contents at auction (pictured)

“The priority for the police is to confirm the identification of the deceased so that we can establish the full circumstances behind the discovery,” said a New Zealand police spokesman.

“However, we are still awaiting the completion and results of the autopsy examination, so we cannot comment.”

Auctioning left-over packed lockers is often used by businesses as a way to get back some of the rent that a customer hasn’t paid.

The practice even inspired his own TV show – Storage Wars – in the United States.

Set in California, the series has been running for over a decade and is set to hit in 2010 with the latest series set to be in 2021.

Buyers hoping to find treasure offers on abandoned storage units largely don’t know what they’re buying (Photo: Storage Wars)

Under similar California rules, lockers are auctioned off after three months of unpaid rent.

Competing buyers can view the contents for five minutes, but are not allowed to enter the storage area or open boxes or luggage.

They hope to find a treasure, but are largely unaware of what they are bidding on.