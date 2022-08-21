NZ rock climber Anna Parsons falls in Yosemite California US faces huge hospital bill

A college student who broke nearly every bone in her body while climbing has incurred a $1.2 million hospital bill after her leg was amputated.

New Zealand’s Anna Parsons, 21, fell 24 feet while climbing the infamous ‘Snake Dike’ trail at Half Dome peak in California’s Yosemite National Park in the United States on Aug. 1.

Her left foot was so badly damaged that she had to make a terrible choice: keep the limb with very limited mobility or have it amputated.

An avid surfer and mountain biker, Ms Parsons chose to amputate the limb as it would allow more freedom of movement and allow her to return to those pursuits one day.

Ms Parsons and her climbing partner Jack Evans – both marine science students at the University of Otago – arrived in the US from New Zealand just two days before the climb.

The pair went on foreign exchange programs in Canada and decided to visit Yosemite beforehand for some climbing – July 31 from San Francisco.

They warmed up the day they arrived – the 100m Swan Gully – before climbing the 762m Snake Dike the next day.

The climb involves attaching to numerous bolts on the rock face and Mrs Parsons, who had led the way, missed a bolt.

When she realized and tried to climb back down to reach it, her foot slipped and fell 24 feet, hitting multiple ledges before Mr. Evans caught her – her rope was tied to his climbing gear.

She broke her neck, pelvis, spine, ribs, legs and feet in the fall and punctured her lungs.

Mr. Evans called Yosemite Search and Rescue when Ms. Parsons swung from the rope in pain from her injuries.

Within half an hour, a helicopter arrived to do a visual assessment.

A rescue climber reached the pair and the two of them retrieved Mrs. Parsons from the rock and took her to a clearing where the helicopter could pick her up.

She was wearing a helmet that probably saved her life.

‘The helmet she was wearing had been completely demolished, she was very lucky to have it on. Doctors reported she had no sign of head trauma,” Mr Evans said Climbing.com.

Back at the hospital, she needed titanium plates to fuse some of her bones and vertebrae, and doctors told her the fibula in her left leg had been “shattered.”

They said the talus bone in her left foot had fallen out when her fractures broke the skin and was probably still somewhere on the mountain.

Surgeons said they could leave the leg as is, which would have severely limited mobility, or 3D print a talus bone that would give some improvement, or amputate the foot just above the ankle — with a prosthesis for more movement.

‘[Our family] all tried to research, help her weigh the options. It was a big, difficult decision. But in the end Anna called… She didn’t care about the amputation, she just wanted to go back surfing, climbing, doing the things she likes. That’s exactly the kind of person she is.’ said her brother Ben.

Mrs. Parsons is in the hospital near San Francisco, where she is incurring huge medical bills.

New Zealand’s national non-life insurance program AAC (Accident Compensation Corporation) covers almost all of its treatments, but only what is done in NZ.

Her travel insurance covers a small portion, but her bills are already over a million dollars.

Her family wants her home as soon as she is allowed to fly and in the meantime Mrs. Parson’s sister Jessica has a giveaway page about her prosthesis, treatment and rehabilitation.