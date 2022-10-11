NZ politician and activist clash over 'reckless idiots' whose protest caused traffic chaos

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

An opposition MP branded climate activists ‘reckless idiots’ on Tuesday after they stopped traffic for hours to protest for a better rail network.

Police had to close the southbound lane of State Highway 1 in New Zealand’s capital Wellington after protesters climbed a gantry, leading to a fierce televised clash in the morning.

National MP Simeon Brown said the activists were disrupting ‘thousands of commuters trying to get to work, trying to go about their daily lives, trying to make a living and pay the bills and they’re stuck in traffic’.

“The reality is that emissions would have gone up in Wellington … because all those cars would have been stuck in traffic and emitting more and more gas, so this is just absolutely reckless idiots and it sets their case back a long way,” said he to channel. 3.

But climate campaigner John Minto traded blows with Mr Brown, saying “the reckless idiots are the people who ignore what’s happening to the climate”.

Climate action protesters (pictured) caused hours of traffic chaos in New Zealand’s capital Wellington

The protesters hung a large banner with the text Restore Passenger Rail.

The climate action group of the same name is demanding that the New Zealand government restore passenger trains to their year 2000 levels by reopening lines now devoted only to freight and opening new lines.

Minto told the AM show host Ryan Bridge that the protesters were raising awareness of a serious problem.

‘When you look at the scale of the problem we face with climate change. I take my hat off to these young people, he said.

‘What they are doing is drawing attention to a huge problem and really New Zealand and the world as a whole are not taking it seriously enough and we need these wake-up calls every now and then and good on them for doing that.’

Sir. Minto also had a crack at Mr Brown, suggesting he was playing politics instead of caring for those stuck in traffic.

‘Simeon Brown is thinking about the election next year, but (the protesters) and I and many other New Zealanders are thinking about what the world will look like in 30, 50, 100 years.

‘We are facing an existential crisis, it’s either capitalism or the planet. We can’t have both, he said.

But the MP hit back as the debate heated up, accusing Mr Minto of being an expert at ‘disrupting and protesting’.

‘I’ve lost count of how many times he’s been arrested but he specializes in this type of behaviour. But the reality is that most New Zealanders are law abiding,” he said.

“We care about the climate and we care about solving these problems, but actually you can do it in a proper way… and that doesn’t mean illegally stopping a freeway.”

Politician Simeon Brown (left) got into a heated debate with climate activist John Minto (right) on the show hosted by Ryan Bridge (centre)

Minto latched onto what he sees as the failure of politicians.

“We cannot leave this issue to politicians who think in three-year cycles. We need to start thinking in 30, 50, 100-year cycles,” he said.

Brown brought the debate back to the activists. however, to say that someone could have died if the protest has prevented an ambulance from getting through.

Minto said that was not the case, but neither the National MP nor the AM host looked convinced.

“The outage could have caused someone to potentially lose their life, and this is the reality,” Brown said.

Three people were arrested after the protest but will not be charged, Wellington police said.

Instead, they have been referred to ‘an alternative resolution process’.