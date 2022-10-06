NZ Nazi face tattoo man pictured on flight arrested after being wanted by police: Hendrix Jury

His face is covered in tattoos including a swastika, Nazi slogan and a bulldog

Police arrested Jury in Hastings on Thursday. He had been on the run for a month

He boarded a flight to the North Island, where a passenger took a picture of him

Hendrix Rawiri Jury, 27, was wanted by NZ police after a shooting in Christchurch

The hunt for an ‘extremely dangerous’ fugitive covered in distinctive facial tattoos, including a swastika and an infamous Nazi slogan, is over after detectives tracked him down when he was pictured on board a plane.

Hendrix Rawiri Jury, 27, was wanted by New Zealand police after a shooting in the Christchurch suburb of Linwood on August 30 in which a man was shot in both legs.

Police had issued a warrant for his arrest on September 5 and included photos with the jury showing the distinctive ink on his face.

New Zealand police swooped on Hendrix Rawiri Jury (pictured), who was wanted over a shooting in Christchurch. Detectives released a screenshot to the jury showing his distinctive ink, including a swastika and a Nazi salute

Jury has a swastika tattooed between his eyes, the Nazi salute ‘Seig Heil’ across his eyebrows, a bulldog on his forehead, the name of the North Island town ‘Wairoa’ across his cheeks and nose and the word ‘Mongrel’ across the lower half of his face.

Swastikas and Nazi phrases are often tattooed on members of the New Zealand street gang, the Mongrel Mob.

Jury fled Christchurch after the shooting and jumped to Napier in the North Island.

A passenger sitting next to the wanted man on the plane took pictures of him with his shirt off.

Another passenger claimed the reason Jury was shirtless was because flight attendants told him to take off his jacket with gang symbols.

Detectives described the fugitive as ‘extremely dangerous’ and believed he was hiding somewhere in the country’s North Island.

A man on board the same flight as Jury (pictured) and sitting next to him took a picture of the wanted man with his shirt off

The jury was arrested in Hastings on Thursday.

He had been on the run from the police for about a month.

He will appear in Hastings District Court on Friday, where his charges are still pending.

It comes after another man with the word ‘BEAST’ inked across his forehead is still on the run from police in Australia.

Jaimes Sutton, whose entire face is covered in tattoos as Jury, is wanted on an outstanding warrant and is known to frequent the Deniliquin area near the NSW/Victoria border.

Jaimes Sutton, whose entire face is also covered in tattoos, is wanted on an outstanding warrant

Sutton was released on bail on a domestic violence charge of assault and property damage.

He was due to appear in court last month.

Pictures from Sutton’s social media accounts show him holding up the rude finger while a tattoo on his fingers says ‘game over’.

His mugshot image has circulated widely on social media.