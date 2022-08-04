NZ dog attack as man is mauled to death by pack – before one shot dead by police: Hokianga

A man was brutally run over by his own dogs in New Zealand – before authorities were forced to shoot one of the animals.

The 69-year-old was walking through his property in a remote area in Hokianga, North Island, when he was attacked by his pets.

Four of his six dogs had become aggressive before attacking the older man.

Emergency services visited the area on Puketawa Road in Panguru where they found the dogs in the area.

They tried to contain the fangs, but they continued to attack, forcing an officer to shoot one.

The other three involved in the attack remain at large.

A spokesman for the local police confirmed that the 69-year-old died from injuries sustained in the mauling.

“Earlier today, police responded to a sudden death, with early indications suggesting that the deceased had been the victim of a dog attack,” they said.

“Police and animal protection have tried to secure the dogs on the property.

“However, four of the dogs came loose and behaved aggressively.

“The police risk assessment showed that the dogs posed a risk to their safety. Unfortunately, while trying to restrain the dogs, one was shot by the police and died.”

Authorities have warned the public to be wary of the area as the dogs are extremely aggressive.