NYU professor fired after students sign petition to get rid of him for making topic ‘too difficult’

A New York University professor has been fired after a group of students signed a petition against him suggesting his course was too difficult.

Maitland Jones Jr., 84, had 82 of his 350 organic chemistry students sign the petition citing Jones’ teaching methods and course outline as reasons for their poor grades.

“We are very concerned about our scores and feel they do not accurately reflect the time and effort put into this class,” the petition reads. New York Times report.

“We urge you to realize that a class with such a high dropout rate and low grades has failed to make student learning and well-being a priority and is a poor reflection of both the chemistry department as well as the institution as a whole.’

The allegations against Jones include: reducing the number of midterm exams from three to two; no offering of additional credit; no Zoom access to lectures for people with COVID-19; and Jones taught with a “condescending and demanding” tone.

Jones defended allegations made through the petition, adding that he reduced the number of exams because NYU scheduled its first test after six classes.

Technology in the classroom where Jones taught forbade him to record his writing on the whiteboard.

He said the problem with students started popping up ten years ago, just a few years after moving from Princeton to NYU in 2007, when he noticed his students lost focus.

When students returned from virtual learning due to the pandemic, that problem only got worse. Students didn’t study and, Jones said, students apparently didn’t know how.

“We are now seeing single-digit scores and even zeros,” he said.

In an effort to help students, Jones and two other professors recorded 52 lectures, which Jones says paid $5,000 of his own money to publish. They are still used.

In 2020, an estimated 30 out of 475 students signed a petition saying they needed more help.

“They had a really hard time,” Jones said. ‘They didn’t have good internet coverage at home. All kinds of things.’

Pictured: The 1,300-page textbook on organic chemistry written by Maitland Jones Jr., who taught the subject at Princeton before moving to NYU in 2007

Jones wasn’t alone in student pushback on the return of pandemic learning.

Kent Kirshenbaum, another organic chemistry professor, found students cheating during online tests. Citing bad behavior in his decision to lower the grades, students protested, saying “they weren’t given grades that allowed them to go to medical school.”

Jones said students became less and less involved in 2022.

“They didn’t come to class, that’s for sure, because I can count the house,” Jones said. “They didn’t watch the videos and couldn’t answer the questions.”

After the course’s second intermediate term—a test that resulted in an average score of 30—several students began to panic about the course because it was a requirement to enroll in medical schools.

Former student Ryan Xue, who transferred to Brown after completing the class, said he liked both Jones as a professor and the course.

“This is a big college course, and it also has a reputation for being a weed class,” Xue said.

‘So there are people who don’t get the best grades. Some comments may have been heavily influenced by students’ grades.’

Former students and teachers defended Jones, who said students had gradually lost focus in his class over the past decade.

Other students who took the course most recently told The New York Times that Jones was helpful when they asked for help, but he could be sarcastic.

Zacharia Benslimane, a Harvard doctoral student and former teaching assistant for Jones, emailed NYU in defense.

“I think this petition was written more out of dissatisfaction with exam scores than a genuine sense of being treated unfairly,” he wrote. “I’ve noticed that many of the students who consistently complained about the class didn’t use the resources we were given.”

Jones said he fears other professors at the university will get the same reaction from the faculty.

“I don’t want my job back,” he said. “I just want to make sure this doesn’t happen to anyone else.”