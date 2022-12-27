NYS OMH Partnership to Offer Mental Health Roundtables

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — The New York State Office of Mental Health (NYS OMH) has partnered with Behavioral Health News to sponsor four roundtable discussions on stigma, care and treatment of people living with mental illness. The panelists will share their personal and professional experiences with mental health stigma and will delve into various topics such as the impact, living with stigma, the causes of it, etc. Those looking to register for the first free virtual roundtable, which is January 12, 2023, at 2 pm can do so. online.

“The stigma surrounding mental illness leads to discrimination and loss of opportunity for people living with mental illness,” said OMH Commissioner Dr. Ann Sullivan. “It can also cause people to avoid or refuse to seek help for mental health problems. We are proud to partner with Behavioral Health News to spread the message that stigma is unfounded and there is no health without mental health.”

Dr. James Rodríguez will facilitate the discussions and will be joined by mental health care providers, community leaders, journalists, legislators and advocates. Dr. Rodriguez is a New York State licensed clinical social worker and researcher in child, adult, and family mental health services.

Guilderland Chamber of Commerce Hosts Business Breakfast



“These roundtable discussions are a unique educational opportunity to hear first-person accounts of people’s personal and professional experience with mental health stigma,” said David Minot, Executive Director of Mental Health News Education. “You will learn what can be done to help reduce this unnecessary stigma that is negatively affecting the lives of so many people living with mental health issues. If you or someone you know has experienced mental health stigma, you should register to attend one or all of the four roundtables Only through raising awareness and speaking openly about our experiences can we begin to reduce the damage that stigma has caused and continues to cause to our society.”