NYS Independent Redistricting Commission Public Hearing 2023

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — The New York State Independent Redistricting Commission has released its public hearings for 2023. For more information on the public hearings, please visit the committee website.
The schedule for public hearings in New York State is as follows:
- Buffalo – Monday, January 9 at 5 p.m
- Buffalo State College (SUNY) at the Burchfield Penney Art Center, located at 1300 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo, New York, 14222
- Rochester – Tuesday, January 10 at 5 p.m
- Rochester EOC (SUNY UCAWK) in the Multi-Purpose Space, located at 161 Chestnut Street, Rochester, New York, 14604
- Syracuse – Tuesday, January 24 at 5 p.m
- Syracuse University College of Law in the Melanie Gray Ceremonial Courtroom, located at Dineen Hall, 950 Irving Avenue, Syracuse, New York, 13210
- Albany – Wednesday, January 25 at 5 p.m
- University at Albany (SUNY) at Page Hall- Downtown Campus located at 135 Western Avenue, Albany, New York, 12203
- white plains – Monday, January 30 at 4 p.m
- Haub School of Law at Pace University in the Gerber Glass Moot courtroom, located at 78 North Broadway, White Plains, New York, 10603. (Must provide proof of vaccination to participate or a negative PCR test within seven days after the event).
- Bronx County – Tuesday, January 31 at 4 p.m
- Hostos Community College in the Savoy Multi-Purpose Room – D Building/Savoy Manor Building located at 120 E. 149th Street 2nd Floor, Bronx, New York, 10451. (Must provide proof of vaccination to attend or negative PCR test within seven days of the event).
- Province of New York – Tuesday, February 7 at 4 p.m
- Hunter College (CUNY) located at the Kaye Playhouse, 695 Park Avenue, (entrance on 68th Street between Park and Lexington Avenues), New York, New York, 10065
- the county of Richmond – Wednesday, February 8 at 4 p.m
- Staten Island Borough Hall in Conference Room 125, 10 Richmond Terrace, Staten Island, New York, 10301. (You must provide proof of vaccination or have a negative PCR test within seven days of the event).
- King’s County – Wednesday, February 15 at 4 p.m
- Medgar Evers College (CUNY) located at Founder Auditorium, 1650 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn, New York, 11451. (Must provide proof of vaccination to participate or negative PCR test within seven days of event).
- Queen’s County – Thursday, February 16 at 4 p.m
- York College (CUNY) in the Faculty Dining Room, 94-20 Guy R. Brewer Boulevard, Jamaica, New York, 11451. (Must provide proof of vaccination to attend or negative PCR test within seven days of event ).
- province of Nassau – Tuesday, February 28 at 5 p.m
- Nassau Community College (SUNY) in the College Center Building, Rm 252/253 at 1 Education Drive, Garden City, New York, 11530
- Suffolk County – Wednesday, March 1 at 5 p.m
- Suffolk County Community College, Michael J. Grant Campus at the Van Nostrand Theater, Crooked Hill Road, Brentwood, New York, 11717.