NYS DMV extends validity of learner permit

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) – The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) announced Wednesday that it has extended the validity of commercial learning permits (CLP) from six months to one year. The extension comes as an effort to reduce barriers and support the commercial driver industry amid the national driver shortage.

“The need for new commercial drivers is critical, so we are doing everything we can to facilitate licensing to qualified applicants,” said Mark JF Schroeder, RDW commissioner and chair of the governor’s road safety commission. “By extending the license validity period for commercial students from six months to a year, we are streamlining the process and making it simpler and less expensive for those who would need to renew to hit the road.”

Previously, applicants were issued a CLP valid for 180 days, with the option to extend it for an additional 180 days. CLPs are now valid for 365 days. Applicants who have issued an original document on or after December 27 will be issued a permit for one year. Those who have issued a six-month document with an expiration date on or before June 26, 2023 will have the option to renew their permit for an additional 180 days.

The state has also taken other measures to combat the national driver shortage, including authorizing third parties to offer Commercial Driver License (CDL) road tests, opening new CDL Driver test cites, and eliminating the 14-day waiting period between the permit test and test drive.

The state has also opened up new road testing sites by partnering with the State University of New York (SUNY), the New York Racing Association (NYRA), and the New York State Office of General Services (OGS).