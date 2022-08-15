NYPD still looking for dog-nappers after trio of suspects viciously attacking Brooklyn man

<!–

A man attacked by three men in a violent robbery has been reunited with his 12-year-old Chihuahua Terrier after she was snatched during last week’s attack.

Rahul Nath, 29, was jumped by three men just after 7 p.m. Wednesday while walking his dog Mango along the 100 block of White Street in Williamsburg, New York.

Nath immediately filed a police report detailing the scary attack. The police are now chasing the kidnappers.

According to the report, three men lifted Nath into a fire hydrant after demanding money on the streets of Brooklyn.

When Nath told his attackers he had no money, they took his dog instead.

Rahul Nath, 29, and Mango, 12, were reunited with minor injuries after being kidnapped by a trio of assailants in East Williamsburg

NYPD is still seeking help identifying the three suspects shown here for the theft of Rahul Nath’s 12-year-old dog Mango in East Williamsburg last week

Rahul Nath’s dog, Mango, was stolen Wednesday night from three teenagers who attacked him and took his dog and it wasn’t until today that Mango was abandoned on Middleton Street in Brooklyn

The attack took place along White Street in Brooklyn, when three unidentified men attacked Rahul Nath and took his dog, Mango.

Mango was rescued by Rahul Nath more than two years ago and was reunited with her owner after being taken from three unknown suspects in a Brooklyn attack.

Surveillance video shows one of the three assailants carrying a box, which the police and Nath believe was carrying Mango.

After a weekend of silence, Nath confirmed to DailyMail.com that he had reunited with Mango Monday morning.

Speaking of the horror, Nath said: CBS News: ‘I had headphones on and I turned around, and there were three teenagers laughing at me, and in the next second one of them tackled me in a fire hydrant.

“He had his hand in his pocket, implying that he had a knife or a gun or something.

“He said, ‘Okay, then we’ll take your dog,’ and then he runs back to the corner and just picks her up, and he and his two friends just run away.”

Speaking of the puppy, he added: “She’s been through a lot of trauma in her life, it’s obvious, and she has separation issues. She just needs love and has gotten better because of it.’

Rahul Nath posted an update on Mango’s GoFundMe on Monday after her rescue

Nath said that while Mango is not feeling well she is “happy, relieved and waiting to eat some good chicken”

After posting on his Twitter, “To everyone who has kindly contacted us, retweeted and donated: Thank you.

“Mango was found yesterday morning and is now going to the vet with some injuries, but overall happy.”

Nath continued, saying: ‘she seems relatively healthy and intact, although she does have some vomiting movements and is quieter than usual. One thing is clear: Mango is happy and relieved and is waiting for a tasty chicken.’

According to Nath, Mango is expected to make a full recovery from her minor injuries.

While Nath and Mango are reunited, the police are still looking for the suspects, who are wanted for theft.

NYPD tells us no arrests have been made so far and if you have any information call the police.