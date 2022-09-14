NYPD officer who ‘wasn’t happy in patrol’ kills himself by jumping from a Bronx bridge

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The body of an NYPD police officer was found Tuesday night after jumping off the Throgs Neck Bridge the night before and leaving his keys and cell phone in his car parked in the middle of the span, the DailyMail.com has learned.

Scott Cohn, an officer at the 90th Brooklyn Police Department, had six years of service and also sang the National Anthem at NYPD events.

Police sources told DailyMail.com that the 38-year-old was experiencing emotional difficulties from the job and is considering resigning.

“I know he wasn’t happy patrolling,” said an officer from Brooklyn who knew him.

“He wasn’t happy with the treatment the police are getting, the current environment. But that’s not really a reason to want to commit suicide. Anyone can leave the job.

Scott Cohn was found dead Tuesday under the Throgs Neck Bridge, which connects the Bronx and Queens

Police speedboats are seen on Tuesday searching for Cohn’s body

An NYPD helicopter is seen on Tuesday searching for Cohn’s body

“It’s just sad,” the officer added.

“He was a very friendly, pleasant fellow.”

Cohn’s Honda Civic was left on the north side of the bridge, which spans the East River connecting the Bronx and Queens.

The Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority (TBTA) alerted police that the disabled vehicle was discovered at about 10:20 p.m. Monday and that an unknown person had apparently jumped, the NYPD said.

Security footage shows a person walking near the vehicle a few minutes before jumping, sources said.

It sparked a nighttime search for the river, under a stormy sky, by several naval units, including the FDNY, NYPD and the US Coast Guard.

The attempt was abandoned after a few hours, but the search resumed on Tuesday.

Each year, an average of four to five NYPD officers commit suicide, but in 2019 that number doubled to ten.

Then-Commissioner James O’Neill prioritized mental health and made changes, such as allowing officers in crisis to keep their badges even if they turn in their firearms, to destigmatize asking for help.

There were four suicides by the NYPD in 2020 and three in 2021.

Cohn is the fourth this year to commit suicide.