NYPD hunting thug hit 80-year-old woman multiple times in Upper East Side subway

A man struck an 80-year-old pedestrian multiple times in a random attack on a Manhattan subway, causing the octogenarian to fall to the ground, officials said.

The indiscriminate attack took place around 4:30 p.m. Saturday when the woman, whose name was not released, boarded train 6 heading north at 68th Street-Hunter College station.

During the unprovoked attack, the unidentified man approached the woman and began hitting her multiple times on the head, back and shoulder, causing her to fall to the ground, an NYPD spokesperson told the DailyMail.com on Tuesday.

When the stranger hit the woman, the man didn’t say a word, officials said.

The NYPD is now asking the public for help locating the criminal, described as a man, about 40 to 45 years old, six feet tall and 170 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black and red leather jacket, baggy jeans, red and black sneakers and a large paper bag.

The unprovoked attack took place on the northbound train on Saturday afternoon.

When the Upper East Side train stopped at 59th Street, the suspect fled to “unknown areas,” police said.

The NYPD is now asking the public for help locating the criminal, described as a man, about 40 to 45 years old, six feet tall and 170 pounds.

Officials said he was last seen wearing a black shirt, black and red leather jacket, baggy jeans, red and black sneakers and a large paper bag.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Or they can submit their tips by logging into the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.