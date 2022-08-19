NYPD hunt for three female NYC teens who beat father-of-four taxi driver to death as cops charge man

Three teenage girls are being hunted down by the NYPD after the death of a New York City cab driver after a brutal assault on Saturday that allegedly involved the trio.

Two other male suspects were charged in connection with the death of Kutin Gyimah, 52, on Thursday, and were pictured being walked by criminals, while police are now looking for the remaining female suspects.

All five were caught on surveillance footage when the father of four was violently beaten and kicked before one of the thugs dealt a fatal blow to the head, leaving the taxi driver motionless on the sidewalk at 6:30 am.

One of two men charged in the death of a New York City cab driver is run away from the 101st district

The second of two suspects is being evicted from the 101st NYPD Police Department

The three girls would be seen laughing as they walked away from the attack

Video shows five teens, including three teenage girls, surrounding father-of-four Kutin Gyimah, 52, before starting to punch and kick him

The two men allegedly involved have been arrested by the NYPD. The other three girls are now being hunted

The driver, seen in red, was completely powerless to defend himself during the attack

The newly released video shows Gyimah being attacked by five passengers who investigators said refused to pay their fare and attempted to rob him in Far Rockaway early Saturday morning.

Footage shows each of the five taking turns hitting the man who was unable to defend himself.

After the attack, suspects could all be seen smiling on camera as they walked away and entered a residential building.

Surveillance images show how the suspects laugh and smile among themselves

Some teenage girls were pictured walking into a nearby apartment building

The three teenage girls should be relatively easy to identify given their different hair colors

The suspect was handcuffed to a waiting police car

One of the two male suspects arrested is placed in a patrol car

One of the suspects walks out of the NYPD’s car

Gyimah fell to the ground and hit his head, causing severe head trauma from which he later succumbed.

According to the NYPD, two men turned themselves in to the 101st Precinct Wednesday night.

Austin Amos, 20, faces several charges including manslaughter, assault and theft.

Amos has six previous arrests, including for theft, criminal mischief, criminal contempt and sexual misconduct, police said. He was accompanied by his mother when he turned himself in to police on Wednesday evening.

Both suspects turned themselves in to police on Wednesday evening

The suspect was placed in a waiting patrol car outside the 101st Precinct on the Rockaway Peninsula in Queens

Nickolas Porter, 20, is charged with assault and theft by a gang. Investigators are still looking for the three other teenage girls, ages 13, 15 and 16, who were involved.

Gyimah died Saturday morning after chasing the group off Arverne Boulevard in Queens.

He was rushed to St. John’s Hospital, where he later died from his serious injuries.

Two male suspects, both 20 years old, are now in custody, police confirmed this morning. They have not yet been charged for the attack.

A male suspect is seen with a fatal blow to the head that knocked Gyimah to the ground

“He was a good, good man. He was my backbone. I’m lost now. My children’s hero,” Gyimah’s wife Abigail Barwuah (pictured together), unable to hold back her tears, said

New York State Federation of Taxi Drivers had offered a $15,000 reward for information that would lead to an arrest after the ordeal.

It comes as yellow taxi drivers in New York face debt and bankruptcies after investing in taxi medallions — but fail to make substantial profits worth the price of their license certificate.

Thousands of drivers are on the brink of financial ruin, with taxi drivers’ average debt on medallions of $600,000, according to the New York Taxi Workers Alliance.

Police identified Austin Amos, 20, of Queens, as one of the suspects wanted in connection with Gyimah’s murder. He is now in prison, along with another 20-year-old man. Three teenage girls between 13 and 16 also wanted by police

The overwhelming demand for other app-based services like Uber, Lyft and Via in the capital has also put pressure on yellow cab drivers, driving up competition.

Gyimah, whose wife Abigail Barwuah said she was “lost without him,” had four children aged eight, seven, five and three.

Footage of the vicious attack showed him getting out of his taxi and chasing the group of thugs on foot before they surrounded him.

He was seen raising his arms to protect himself from the brutal ambush at 54th Street Beach and Arverne Boulevard as the group continued their attack.

When Gyimah was able to get up again, one of the men hit him on the head, sending him flying to the ground.

The five suspects then fled, leaving Gyimah, who suffered a fatal head injury, motionless on the sidewalk.

Video shows how the suspects later walk up the stairs of an apartment building.

The five suspects run away from the crime scene, leaving Gyimah, who sustains a fatal head injury, motionless on the sidewalk.

Video shows how the suspects later walk up the stairs of an apartment building.

Video shows how the suspects later walk through a corridor of an apartment building

His wife Abigail said: CBS2: ‘I don’t know what to do now. I have lost. I have lost.

“He was a good, good man. He was my backbone. I’m lost now. My children’s hero,” Abigail said, unable to hold back her tears.

“He was all we had. He was my children’s hero. He was my backbone. He was the one I looked up to. I look up to God, but aside [from] God, he was the only one I looked up to.

“I tell them to turn themselves in because they will be caught,” she added.

A GoFundMe Page has been launched for Gyimah’s wife and four children and has raised over $109,600 to date. The money will be used to fund his funeral, as well as to support the family’s living expenses and the education of the children.

A colleague of Gyimah wrote on the page: “He was one of our taxi drivers who worked honestly and tirelessly to support his family.

During the worst days of the pandemic, he was one of the few still driving a taxi to support our city and its citizens. Please help honor him, his work, and help his family.

“He was a husband and father of 4 children, ages 8, 7, 5 and 3. He’s not coming home anymore.”