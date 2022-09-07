NYPD cop performs VERY raunchy dance with performer at the West Indian Day parade

<!–

An NYPD cop was caught performing a very raunchy dance with a parade-goer during the West Indian Day parade in Brooklyn — but he won’t face any repercussions.

An unidentified male police officer was caught on Monday grinding with a scantily clad dancer during the parade in a whirlwind moment.

The young officer was seen on the ground at the beginning of the video with the woman sitting on his lap as they wrapped their arms around each other.

As the couple got up, the woman — wearing only a bra, underwear and Caribbean-inspired jewelry — began to suggestively move her hips and step one leg herself, prompting him to lift her.

Finally the young man steps in and one can see him moving his legs up and down as he holds the girl close to him.

The audience can be heard yelling ‘lean in, lean in’ and cheering as the two put on a show.

A police representative confirmed to the New York Post that the video was shot during this year’s parade and that the officer will not suffer any repercussions for dropping his vigilance while on duty.

Another video, posted on TikTok, shows another woman — dressed in jeans and a white crop top — slowly grinding her hips in circles as a cop excitedly waves a celebratory arm above his head.

This isn’t the first time a law enforcement member has been frisky with a parade goer during the West Indian Day parade.

Another officer was also seen enjoying the parade this year when a girl grinded her hips on him

The officer waved an arm above his head in celebration as the girl danced suggestively

In 2011 and 2019, videos have surfaced of officers participating in similar dances.

In 2011, then-Police Commissioner Ray Kelly defended the actions of his officers, saying it was not uncommon for law enforcement officers to get into the spirit of the festivities.

The West Indian Day Parade was first celebrated after they were freed from slavery, according to New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

“The islands have brought so much joy and beauty to New York City and enriched our city for the better,” Adams said in a celebratory statement.

The West Indies Day Parade (pictured) was first celebrated after they were freed from slavery