NYPD Blue star Austin Majors dies at 27: Former child actor ‘may have ingested fentanyl’

Austin Majors, former child star of NYPD Blue, has died at the age of 27 while staying at a homeless facility in Los Angeles. Autopsy results are pending, but it is believed he may have ingested a fatal amount of fentanyl. The family issued a statement praising his passion for his acting career, his Eagle Scout status and his graduation from USC School of Cinematic Arts. RIP.

NYPD Blue child star Austin Majors has died at the age of 27 while staying at a homeless facility in Los Angeles, it has been reported.

The former child actor is said to have died on Saturday night and “may have ingested a fatal amount of fentanyl”. TMZ informed.

The autopsy on Majors’ body is scheduled to be completed today with final toxicology results expected in a few months.

The family issued a statement to TMZ telling the outlet: “(Austin) was a loving, artistic, brilliant and kind human being. Austin took great joy and pride in his acting career. He was an active Eagle Scout and graduated from Salutatorian in high school. He then graduated from the USC School of Cinematic Arts with a passion for directing and producing music.”

RIP: Blue NYPD child star Austin Majors has died at the age of 27 while staying at a homeless center in Los Angeles, it has been reported; photographed in 2005

Throwback: The former child actor is said to have died Saturday night and “may have ingested a fatal amount of fentanyl,” TMZ reported; seen on March 29, 2009 in LA

“Austin’s younger sister, Kali, says her fondest memories with Austin were growing up on set with him, volunteering at events with ‘Kids With A Cause,’ and backpacking together,” the statement continued.

Kali is also an actress; she is an aspiring writer, producer and film director.

“Austin was the son of a son, brother, grandson and nephew that we were proud of and will forever miss dearly,” he said.

On September 20, 2020, Austin shared on his Instagram a photo of his SAG-AFTRA card, which stated that he was a member since 2020.

He captioned it: ‘Wow! Just paid dues and realized I’ve been a member of SAG for 2 decades (now @sagaftra). What a beautiful walk it has been. I never dreamed that I would still be alive so many years later… let alone what this would affect. My first union job was a commercial for @bountypapertowels, the fastest collector! haha) I’m proud/shocked by this apparent time warp and somehow it still feels like the journey has only just begun 🙂 Keep it 100 fam.

Austin played Theo Sipowicz on NYPD Blue for seven seasons; he played the son of detective Andy Sipowicz, who was played by Dennis Franz.

Austin won the Young Artists Award for Outstanding Performance in a Television Series for his work on NYPD Blue in 2002.

The actor was also nominated for Best Performance in a Voice Over Role for Treasure Planet.

He was born on November 23 in California as Austin Setmajer.

Austin graduated second in his class in high school in 2013, and then attended school at the University of Southern California, School of Cinematic Arts, majoring in Film and Television Production with a minor in Music Production.

Sad: the star seen with a friend in June 2019

Flashback: The autopsy on Majors’s body is scheduled to be completed today, with final toxicology results expected in a few months; seen in 1999 in NYPD Blue

Sad: The family issued a statement to TMZ telling the outlet: “(Austin) was a loving, artistic, brilliant and kind human being. Austin took great joy and pride in his acting career. He was an active Eagle Scout and graduated from Salutatorian in high school. He later graduated from the USC School of Cinematic Arts with a passion for directing and producing music”; seen in 2002

On the show: “Austin’s younger sister, Kali, says her fondest memories with Austin were growing up on set with him, volunteering at events with ‘Kids With A Cause,’ and backpacking together,” the statement continued. Pictured with NYPD Blue co-star Dennis Franz in 1999

Austin was also a member of the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity at USC.

He has been a part of Kids With A Cause since 2005.

Austin’s first role was in the 1997 film Nevada, playing a boy.

He then starred in The Price of Air in 2000, Providence in 2001, Treasure Planet in 2002, Bananas in 2004, before landing the role of Theo in NYPD Blue.

He played Theo in 48 episodes from 1999 to 2004.

From there, Austin starred in Volare in 2004, ER in one episode in 2005, Hercules in two episodes in 2005, and Little Manhattan in 2005.

He had small roles in Bye Bye Benjamin, According to Jim Threshold, NCIS, The Ant Bully, American Dad!, Dead Silence, The Gray Man, and Desperate Housewives between 2005 and 2007.

Austin played Will Wright in the TV movie An Accidental Christmas in 2007, Hank in Night Writer in 2007, and How I Met Your Mother in one episode in 2009, for his final roles.

Child Star: Austin’s first role was in the 1997 film Nevada, playing a child; seen in 2004

Celebrate: Played Theo in 48 episodes from 1999 to 2004; seen with his NYPD Blue castmates celebrating the 200th episode; (left to right) Nick Turturro, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Charlotte Ross, Garcelle Beauvais-Nilon, Austin Majors, Dennis Franz, Jacqueline Obradors, Bill Brochtrup, Gail O’Grady, and Gordon Clapp

Tragic news: Austin played Will Wright in the TV movie An Accidental Christmas in 2007, Hank in Night Writer in 2007, and How I Met Your Mother in one episode in 2009, for their final roles.

Austin: the star seen on May 4, 2019 with a friend (seen on the right)

Happier times: The star spotted with her prom date in 2013