NYFW: Naomi Watts goes geek chic in Fendi

Naomi Watts sported a stylish shop window with sky-high heels and a checkered Fendi ensemble at New York Fashion Week on Friday.

The Mulholland Drive star, 53, stunned in a gray pencil skirt with a textured turtleneck that she paired with black velvet gloves and heavy gold jewelry.

Her pixie cut was down and stylishly styled in a straight bob while adding a bold red lipstick with an otherwise low-key makeup look.

Perfecting geek chic, the British-born Australian added oversized glasses while accessorizing with a small white leather handbag.

Boosting her height, she opted for sky-high black heels as she turned up a storm in the A-list event.

The blonde’s current beau, stage and screen actor, Billy Crudup, was not present during the outing.

However, she wasn’t alone as she was seen in the front row with Kim Kardashian, LaLa Anthony and Sarah Jessica Parker.

Naomi shares two sons, Sasha, 15, and Kai, 13, with ex Liev Schreiber.

The actress and Liev, 54, were together for 11 years until their breakup in 2016 but never married.

Naomi is currently expanding her talents into business.

Naomi was spotted front row with Kim Kardashian, LaLa Anthony and Sarah Jessica Parker

She announced to fans in June that she is currently working on her own beauty and wellness line that will “address the skin and body changes of menopause.”

She said she wants to overcome the stigma surrounding menopause and says it’s a stage of life that should be better represented in the mass media.

She noted in an Instagram post how many women experience feelings of shame as they age beyond the point at which they can have children.