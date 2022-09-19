Nyck de Vries confirms he’s held talks with Red Bull chief Helmut Marko over his F1 future

Nyck de Vries has revealed that he has had talks with Red Bull boss Helmut Marko about his future in Formula 1.

The Dutch driver impressed on his F1 debut, scoring points for the Williams team at the Italian Grand Prix after deputizing for driver Alex Albon, who withdrew with respiratory problems after undergoing surgery.

After his promising debut, there are many who think that De Vries is not long for a permanent place in F1.

Nyck de Vries (pictured) has admitted that he has held talks with Red Bull boss Helmut Marko

De Vries impressed on his F1 debut as he scored points for a struggling Williams team

He told the Dutch TV show Humberto op Zaterdag: ‘I don’t really know if I’m in such a luxury situation that I can choose.

‘It’s pretty much out of my control. I have been in talks with Williams for a long time and I was also able to make my debut there last weekend.

‘It would be a logical step. I have been in contact with Alpine since July and I will test for them in Budapest next week.

Helmut Marko (pictured left) could offer De Vries a permanent place in F1 competition

‘I’m flying there on Monday. And as the media had noted yesterday, I went to Austria to meet Helmut Marko. These are the facts.’

De Vries has been pipped by former Williams driver George Russell for a full-time F1 seat.

He said: ‘Obviously he did an excellent job… he was always one of the best and there’s no doubt he deserves a place in Formula 1.

George Russell (pictured) has backed De Vries to earn himself a full-time Formula 1 seat

‘There are 20 drivers, not everyone gets an opportunity, but now he has definitely proved everything he has to.

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff also praised the 27-year-old: ‘He’s just a good young man.

‘Not only is he fast and has shown it in the junior categories, but he is also intelligent and a good team player, that’s why he deserved this.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff (pictured) praised De Vries as a ‘good young man’

‘I don’t think anyone else could have done a better job at what he did.

‘You’re in an Aston Martin, you’re driving around with a rake and then you’re pulled into another car at the last minute.

‘You beat your teammate by a whole margin, you start eighth and you finish ninth.’