Nyck de Vries ‘close to being rewarded with F1 seat with Alpha Tauri after fine Italian GP debut’

Alpha Tauri is reportedly close to offering Nyck de Vries an F1 seat, while Williams remains hesitant.

De Vries came into the Italian Grand Prix weekend expecting just one FP1 outing, his third of the season, this time with Aston Martin.

But when Williams announced that Alex Albon was suffering from appendicitis and could not continue the race weekend, the door opened for De Vries to be involved in Saturday and Sunday’s action at Monza.

The Dutchman certainly did not disappoint, out-qualifying teammate Nicholas Latifi in his first qualifying outing before recording a P9 finish in the race and scoring points on debut.

Williams are yet to agree a deal with De Vries for the 2023 season and De Telegraph state that once current Alpha Tauri driver Pierre Gasly has sealed his switch to Alpine, the Dutch driver will be signed as his replacement.

De Vries began the race weekend at Monza testing for Aston Martin before receiving a late call-up by Williams following Albon’s withdrawal. Despite having to change cars, the talented Dutch driver humbled fellow Williams driver Nicholas Latifi at Monza and surpassed the Canadian’s points total for the season.

Albon is the only Williams driver signed for next season and many expected De Vries to replace Latifi next season. However, this could now be in doubt as Alpha Tauri is ‘close’ to moving in.

Alpine were also impressed by De Vries’ debut drive and are also believed to have him on their shortlist of candidates to partner Esteban Ocon next year if their Gasly move breaks down.