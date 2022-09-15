NYCFC stars create champagne slide and drown Nick Cushing in beer to celebrate Campeones Cup win

NYCFC players celebrated in style after winning the Campeones Cup on Wednesday with a 2-0 win over Atlas FC.

The MLS again triumphed over the Liga MX as NYCFC defeated Atlas in this year’s Campeones Cup at Yankee Stadium and expanded US dominance with US teams now winning the last three editions.

The NYCFC stars rightly celebrated their victory when they popped the champagne after the game.

NYCFC took the Campeones Cup after beating Atlas FC 2-0 on Wednesday night

The stars rightly celebrated their victory when they popped the champagne after the game

A behind-the-scenes video posted to the club’s social media showed players getting the party started.

Plastic tarps had been laid across the floor, covering the walls of the dressing room as the players sprayed it with bubbles and then slipped across the room.

At the beginning of the clip, you could see a player sliding on his back across the champagne-dosed floor in nothing but his underwear and socks.

One player was able to slide on his back across the champagne-dosed floor

His teammates, still in full gear, let go of the corks and sprayed more champagne across the room.

Head coach Nick Cushing was on the receiving end of the booze-fueled celebrations as his players poured beer over his head.

But it couldn’t dampen his jubilation, because when asked how it felt, he replied, “Well, so we won. It’s all about trophies. Trophies, the best feeling.’

NYCFC started on the better side and quickly took the lead via an early set piece.

His teammates let go of the corks and continued spouting more champagne

Other players were seen posing for photos with the trophy, while others danced

Head coach Nick Cushing (center) had beer poured over his head during the celebrations

Alexander Callens scored the fastest goal in Campeones Cup history when he came in in the six-yard box just four minutes later after Atlas goalkeeper Camilo Vargas accidentally came off his line when the ball was swung in from a free kick, but failed to swerve.

New York City clung to its narrow lead heading into halftime despite threats from Red and Black.

The MLS side doubled the lead and sealed the win in a first-half replay when it scored four minutes after halftime.

The boys in blue orchestrated their second of their own half before Maximiliano Moralez defeated Vargas with a low shot.