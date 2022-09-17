NYCFC 2-0 NY Red Bulls: Nick Cushing’s team sweep two-game series

Alexander Callens and Santiago Rodriguez scored early in the first half as host New York City FC scored a crucial 2-0 win over the New York Red Bulls in the Hudson River Derby at Yankee Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

NYCFC (14-11-7, 49 points) ended a five-game scoreless slip (0-4-1) to win the two-game series with the Red Bulls for the first time. The defending champion advanced to third place in New York (14-10-8, 50 points).

Callens scored his first goal in almost four months in the opening minute and also made an important defensive play about 10 minutes later. Rodriguez provided Callens’ goal and scored in the 23rd.

Goalkeeper Sean Johnson made one save for his MLS-best 14th clean sheet and 90th regular season clean sheet of his career.

The Red Bulls were unable to finish third in the East, dropping to 4-2-1 in their last seven games.

NYRB goalkeeper Carlos Coronel conceded two goals on three shots.

Callens opened the score almost immediately after the start of the game. After NYCFC got a corner, Rodriguez spotted him on the right side of the box and Callens headed home easily for his first MLS goal since May 28.

Callens then made a key defensive play to maintain the lead in the 11th when he blocked a left shot from Luquinhas after Johnson fell and made a save.

NYCFC led 2-0 when Rodriguez received a cross from Gabriel Pereira and sent a left footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom right corner.

Lewis Morgan appeared to score in the 36th, but Red Bulls captain Aaron Long was sidelined after a two-minute VAR review.

The Red Bulls missed two golden opportunities early in the second half as Johnson smothered the ball and Caden Clark’s shot sailed well over the net. In the 70th, Long saw his header sail to the left of the net.